Somers Community Comes Together for Support After Shocking Killing

Several hundred Somers community members turned out Saturday evening at Reis Park to grieve, console one another and honor the memory of 15-year-old Michael Raimondi who was killed last week in a domestic violence incident.

Family, friends and teachers of Raimondi, a Somers High School sophomore, gathered to recall life, his love of cars and his unique quirks that made him a beloved member of the community. Many in attendance held small candles throughout the half-hour vigil.

Somers High School teachers Doreen Stoecker and Anne McGuire recalled how Raimondi was a joy to be around, even when he would playfully tease or tried to get out of doing some of his schoolwork. They also remarked how he not only loved cars, but was ecstatic that when he would become a junior, he would be able to attend an automotive class and work on cars at BOCES.

“Michael’s smile lit up a room,” Stoecker said. “His big cheeks and twinkle in his eye melted those who worked with him, and that bright face made it hard for us to reprimand him. His silliness and laughter were infectious. He was mischievous in a way that would make us all laugh, never to deceive.”

Raimondi died late on Oct. 28, after his mother’s boyfriend, Fernando Jimenez, allegedly shot Raimondi, the boy’s mother, Christina Raimondi, 39, and his 13-year-old brother, Matthew, at their home in the Baldwin Place area of Somers, state police reported.

Jimenez was apprehended by police the following morning in Putnam Valley and is being held without bail in Westchester County Jail on the felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in Somers Town Court on Monday.

Michael died at the scene while his mother and brother, an eighth-grader at Somers Middle School, remain hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday, said Christina’s cousin, Lenny Yee.

Multiple reports stated that Jimenez is Chilean and was in the United States unlawfully after having been deported 20 years ago. It is not known when he re-entered the country.

One of Michael’s cousins, Angela, remembered him as a happy, fun-loving youngster, who was often smiling and laughing and keeping everyone happy.

“He was such a sweet and innocent young boy and everyone who knew him remembers him as the person who always brought us joy,” she said. “We saw him grow up from a young boy to a young adult, and throughout those years of growth everybody noticed how much joy he brought to us, and that sweet smile always lit up a room even on the darkest days.”

Somers Supervisor Robert Scorrano said he was proud of how residents have stood together in the face of unimaginable tragedy, and prayed for the family, including Christine Raimondi and Matthew, who emergency personnel helped save.

“This town is proud of our first responders for saving the lives of two people and we are greatly grateful for their dedication,” Scorrano said. “Alongside them, our school officials acted quickly to ensure that our children come home safe and they continue to derive incredible support during this difficult time, and I am proud of each of you, our community, for the strength, compassion and support you have shown to the Raimondi family and to one another.”

Another teacher, Mike Locko, recalled how Raimondi loved origami and Legos, and possessed a fertile imagination. He said he was able to take apart almost anything and put it back together.

“As we remember Michael, let’s also celebrate his life,” Locko said. “Let us honor his memory by living with kindness and a zest for life. Let us carry on his legacy by embracing his passions and pursuing our dreams, and let us never forget that special bond we shared, Michael. You will always be in my heart and in all of our hearts.”

Yee fought back tears when he spoke of how grateful he and the family are for the unwavering support from the community. Through faith and prayers, the family is trying to navigate the toughest time in their life, he said.

“You have lifted our spirits and showed us we are not alone,” Yee said. “The love and generosity you have given will stay with us forever. Thank you for helping us honor Michael’s memory in this beautiful way.”

He also appealed to the crowd that if they or anyone they know notice any potential signs of domestic violence to seek help. However, Yee mentioned that he and other family members did not see or pick up on any problems.

“There are people who want to help and resources available, and no one should have to face these challenges in silence and reaching out can make all the difference,” Yee said.

According to a published report, Christine Raimondi and Jimenez had dated on and off for a few years, but there were no previous signs or incidents of domestic violence. He had gone over to her residence last Monday night where Jimenez hit her in the face, she said in a statement to police.

She then recalled hearing the sound of gunshots and rushed to shield her children.

A GoFundMe page had been set up to cover medical care, funeral arrangements and therapy for the family. As of Monday morning, money raised topped $160,000. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-christina-and-matthew-overcome-tragedy?lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link.