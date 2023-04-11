Soft-Shell Crab Season Has Arrived: Here’s Where to Enjoy Them

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

The season for fresh soft-shell crab runs from April through September, and there are legions who crave this delicacy simply sautéed or deep fried with some lemon and butter. There’s nothing like a crispy soft-shell crab sandwich with the proper condiments. They first arrive from Florida and the Gulf Coast at area markets followed by the popular bounty from the Chesapeake.

As the season progresses, more venues will be serving them. Here’s where to seek them out locally.

KEE Oyster House, 128 E. Post Rd., White Plains. Owner Ekren and Elvi offer a daily raw bar. The blackboard lists the daily catch and will soon include soft-shell crab. They are pristine. Info: 914-437-8385 or visit www.keeoysterhouse.com.

Mahopac Seafood & Market, 545 Route 6, Mahopac. Fresh prepared fish and seafood specialties. Soft shells are on the way. Info: 845-621-2489 or visit www.mahopacseafoodmarket.com.

La Mer Seafood, 407 Main St., Armonk. Under new ownership, La Mer has been serving the area for 30 years. A sign on the window says soft-shell crabs have arrived. Info: 914-273-1766 or visit www.lamerseafood.net.

X20 Xaviar’s on the Hudson, 71 Water Grant St., Yonkers. Chef Peter X. Kelly and company do a fine job with soft-shell crab every year. Enjoy them while taking in expansive views of the Hudson River. Info: 914-965-1111 or visit www.xaviars.com.

The 808 Bistro, 808 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. Chef Salvatore Cucullo Jr. will be serving soft shells with creamy polenta and stuffed tomatoes with cheese and spinach on the side. Sounds yummy! Info: 914-722-0808 or visit www.the808bistro.com.

Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House, 55 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester. Happy hours have returned to the handsome barroom. Soft shells will be available. Info: 914-939-2425 or visit www.saltaireoysterbar.com.

Dive Oyster House, 1201 Pleasantville Rd., Briarcliff Manor. In the coming weeks, owner Kenny Neziraj will offer soft-shell crab as a daily specialty. Happy hours. Info: 914-236-3911 or visit www.diveoysterhouse.com.

Riverview, 45 Fair St., Cold Spring. Reopened after renovations, Jim Ely and company have kept this picturesque spot bustling for 20 years. They will offer soft-shell crab in a variety of styles. Info: 845-265-4778 or visit www.riverdining.com.

Fin & Brew, 5 John Walsh Blvd., Peekskill. Located on the banks of the Hudson at Charles Point and part of the Factoria complex, they serve a fine soft-shell crab sandwich with a River Outpost Brew from La Factoria. Info: 914-788-4555 or visit www.finandbrew.com.

Bistro 146, 146 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville. Chef-owner Marcello operates this American-themed fish and seafood bistro offering sustainable fare. Soft-shell crab will be included during the spring and summer. Info: 914-495-3992 or visit www.bistro146pleasantville.com.

Ace Endico Marketplace, 80 International Blvd., Brewster. Shop like the restaurants do. By the time we got to checkout, we had filled our cart with more than anticipated. Fresh and frozen seafood available at their public market. Info: 845-230-9886 or visit www.aceendico.com.

Noshing at Yankee Stadium, Citi Field

The Major League Baseball season is underway. If you’re planning to eat while visiting Yankee Stadium, the food service throughout the park has been revamped for 2023 featuring some old and some new. For example, Bronx-born celebrity chef Christian Petroni, former executive chef at Fortina restaurants in Westchester and a regular on the Food Network, has brought his cheesy garlic bread for the fans. Mac Truck will be offering its unique take on mac and cheese with a variety of toppings.

Also, noted chef-restaurateur David Chang has brought Fuku, his fried chicken concept.

Returning concessionaires include Lobel’s for tasty beef sandwiches and platters; Streetbird by Chef Marcus Samuelsson; Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers; Mighty Quinn’s BBQ; Chick & Pete’s; City Winery; The Halal Guys; Sumo Dog; Benihana; Oatly; and Wings of New York. There are also gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. You can check out the Yankee Stadium Tower Garden as well.

For more information, visit www.mlb.com/yankees/ballpark/food.

For all you Met fans out there, the big culinary news coming out of Citi Field this season is the return of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors and Pete Alonso’s Arctic Grill. There’s also Whole Hog BBQ, Lobster Shack, Shake Shack and Fuku. There are vegetarian and vegan options, too.

For more information, check out www.mlb.com/mets/ballpark/citi-field-dining-guide.

A Taste of Harrison

The Harrison Public Library will receive all the proceeds from the upcoming Taste of Harrison on Sunday, May 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. Dozens of local restaurants and shops will be offering samples and sips to savor, including Trattoria Vivolo, The Greek-ish, Laughing Horse, Dimitris Gyro Grill, Vesta, Quenas, The Market at Gus’s and World Wine Liquor. The event is sponsored in part by Avalon and DeCicco & Sons Market.

A shuttle will take guests around town. Tickets may be purchased at the library or online at www.harrisonpl.org/taste-of-harrison.

Mansion on Broadway Social Club

Michael Pasqualini, proprietor of Mansion on Broadway, the historic catering facility in White Plains, has been forming a dynamic charitable social group. According to Pasqualini, “Our mission is to support our local community through charitable actions. Through social activities, charity and fundraising, our goal is to support organizations that demonstrate need. Our members will participate as good stewards and are committed to assisting others to achieve their goals.”

Mansion on Broadway is located at 139 N. Broadway. The public and business community are welcome. For membership information, call 914-949-5050, visit www.mansiononbroadwaysocialclub.com or e-mail mansiononbroadwaysocialclub@gmail.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.