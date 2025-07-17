Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer joins our Local Matters Westchester podcast this week for a wide-ranging conversation about the village’s future. We talk about the uncertain outlook for the Pleasantville Music Festival, his firm opposition to moving local elections to November, and how the village is working to strike a balance between growth and small-town character amid development questions, parking challenges, and lowering school enrollment.

We also touch on affordable housing, his relationship with the Jacob Burns Film Center, and the mayor’s unabashed fanboy love for the Pleasantville Farmers Market — plus whether he plans to run for another term.

And in a late-breaking moment, he reads a just-received email from the New York Conference of Mayors detailing how the newly passed “Big Beautiful Bill” will cost New York billions.

Thanks to Genesis/Saw Mill Club for sponsoring these community conversations.

Listen in right here: Episode 15: Small Village, Big Questions: Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer on Elections, Development, Medicaid Cuts & Much More