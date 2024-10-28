Slater Seeking Second Term in State Assembly in Race vs College Student Couzens

The race for the 94th State Assembly District seat pits incumbent Republican Matt Slater against Boston College senior Zack Couzens, a lifelong Mahopac resident.

Slater, 38, is running for a second two-year term in Albany. A graduate of Yorktown High School, Slater worked for three years for the Minority Leader of the Assembly, two years as chief of staff for former Assemblyman Steve Katz and four years as chief of staff for former Senator Terrence Murphy.

He was elected supervisor of the Town of Yorktown in 2019 and was reelected in 2021 before being elected to the Assembly in Nov. 2022.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” Slater said. “It’s a serious job. It takes a full commitment and a full understanding of the issues. It’s an honor to do it. I think I’m the best equipped candidate to represent the Hudson Valley.”

Couzens, 21, is majoring in political science in college and said he has already made plans on how he would juggle the final months of his education with the responsibilities of being an elected official in Albany if he was able to upset Slater on Nov. 5.

“If I’m elected my first priority will be representing the district,” Couzens said. “I’m fully prepared to serve. I am more optimistic than when I started. My campaign has come together. Whatever happens with the race, I’m excited for it.”

The 94th Assembly District includes parts of Putnam and Westchester counties, including the towns of Kent, Patterson, Putnam Valley, Carmel, Southeast, Somers and Yorktown, and the Village of Brewster.

Slater

During his first term, Slater proudly said he had the seventh most legislation passed among the 31 freshmen members of the Assembly. He also said his office successfully resolved more than 1,000 constituent cases.

“I am proud of the success I achieved during my first term in the State Assembly on behalf of my constituents,” Slater said. “First, I built bipartisan coalitions of my colleagues to stop Governor Hochul’s plans to end local zoning and build higher density housing in our communities, reduce aid for public schools in the Hudson Valley, and cut state support from veterans’ organizations. In addition, I delivered over $31 million in new funding for road and bridge projects, libraries, veterans and local law enforcement in the 94th Assembly District. I look forward to building upon this record of success and continuing to serve my constituents.”

Slater said he has been able to effectively serve his district despite being in the minority party in Albany, which he maintained speaks volumes of his ability to reach across the aisle.

“We’ve demonstrated a record of success,” Slater said. “The circle of the decision-making is so small. It really does come down to three people. That much is abundantly clear. I believe in public service. As long as we’re helping people and making a difference, that’s what makes me happy. That’s the mission.”

Slater said he opposes Proposition 1 on the ballot because “it’s entirely too broad” and feels the cashless bail system needs to be changed because “it’s making it impossible to hold people accountable.”

Couzens

If elected, Couzens said he could represent the constituents of the district better than Slater since he would be part of the Democratic-controlled Assembly.

“I would be able to be more effective and deliver results than Matt Slater can,” Couzens said. “That is the reality. There are issues that transcend politics. You just need someone who can bring them to the table.”

One of his goals is also to encourage more young people to get involved in the process.

“I have been texting everyone I know. Social media is a big way to reach out,” Couzens said. “The challenge is a good amount of people my age are away at college. It has been tough.”

An Eagle Scout, Couzens was educated in Mahopac schools until high school, when he finished his final three years at Hackley in Tarrytown. He worked as an intern twice for State Senator Pete Harckham, who encouraged him to be a candidate himself.

Couzens said he supports Proposition 1 because it offers protections against discrimination, maintaining much of the opposition to it has been “disingenuous and harmful.”