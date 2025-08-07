Examiner Plus

Slater on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Medicaid Cuts, His Spat with AOC, Cell Phones in Schools, Utility Bills, Much More

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

Assemblyman Matt Slater joins Local Matters Westchester to talk policy and politics.

Republican Assemblyman Matt Slater of District 94 — a rising voice in New York’s GOP politics — joins Local Matters Westchester this week. We open the conversation by asking him about the looming fallout from President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” particularly its massive impact on the state’s Medicaid funding and patient care.

We ask where he stands on the new school cell phone ban, how he squares his criticism of social media with his recent viral spat with AOC, and what might be next for his political future — spoiler alert: he says he doesn’t plan ahead.

You need an Examiner membership to read this post in full. Click here to support local journalism now.

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.