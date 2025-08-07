Slater on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Medicaid Cuts, His Spat with AOC, Cell Phones in Schools, Utility Bills, Much More

Republican Assemblyman Matt Slater of District 94 — a rising voice in New York’s GOP politics — joins Local Matters Westchester this week. We open the conversation by asking him about the looming fallout from President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” particularly its massive impact on the state’s Medicaid funding and patient care.

We ask where he stands on the new school cell phone ban, how he squares his criticism of social media with his recent viral spat with AOC, and what might be next for his political future — spoiler alert: he says he doesn’t plan ahead.