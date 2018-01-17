Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Tracks Down Man Accused of DWI

A K-9 unit in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a man that was on the run to evade an eventual DWI charge, the sheriff’s office revealed last week.

On Jan. 9 around 2:40 p.m., deputy Vincent Dalo and Sgt. Timothy Keith, along with their four legged companion, Lex, were called to assist New York State Police in the pursuit of a male that abandoned a 2002 black Lexus that was involved in an accident northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Fishkill in Dutchess County. The car was found in a ditch and the man was seen running across both lanes of the parkway and into the woods, according to the sheriff ’s office.

Deputy Dalo summoned his K-9 partner, Lex, which tracked the man for about a mile before arriving at a private residence. In the driveway with fresh footprints in the snow, Lex led deputies to two cars. The man, Mark Anthony Cahill, of Fishkill, was found trying to hide in one of them, police said.

Cahill was forced to exit the vehicle and arrested. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to authorities.