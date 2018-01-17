Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Tracks Down Man Accused of DWI

A K-9 unit in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a man that was on the run to evade an eventual DWI charge, the sheriff’s office revealed last week.
On Jan. 9 around 2:40 p.m., deputy Vincent Dalo and Sgt. Timothy Keith, along with their four legged companion, Lex, were called to assist New York State Police in the pursuit of a male that abandoned a 2002 black Lexus that was involved in an accident northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Fishkill in Dutchess County. The car was found in a ditch and the man was seen running across both lanes of the parkway and into the woods, according to the sheriff ’s office.
Deputy Dalo summoned his K-9 partner, Lex, which tracked the man for about a mile before arriving at a private residence. In the driveway with fresh footprints in the snow, Lex led deputies to two cars. The man, Mark Anthony Cahill, of Fishkill, was found trying to hide in one of them, police said.
Cahill was forced to exit the vehicle and arrested. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to authorities.
PV Man Caught Up in Drug Bust
The work of a deputy in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Putnam Valley man on drug charges, the sheriff ’s office said in a press release.
In July 2017, a deputy assigned to the sheriff ’s department narcotics enforcement unit developed information that a male was involved in the sale of cocaine in the county, sheriff officials said. The deputy was recently able to make contact with Giovanni Rogonia, 25, and arrange a purchase of cocaine, police stated.
Rogonia was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, both felonies, according to authorities.
Rogonia was arraigned before Carmel Judge Thomas Jacobellis and remanded to county jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $25,000 bond pending a future court date.
Structure Fire Claims Philipstown Woman’s Life
A woman residing in Philipstown tragically perished in a fire last week as an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.
At about 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Putnam County 911 Center received a call about a reported structure fire at the Stepping Stone Garden Residence in Philipstown. Multiple emergency responders rushed to the scene including the North Highlands, Cold Spring, Garrison and the Village of Fishkill Fire Departments, as well as the Philipstown Ambulance Corp. and EMStar paramedics.
Responding units discovered an active fire in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence and a search of the bedroom found a 52-year-old female resident, who was unconscious. Despite best efforts by firefighters to rush the woman to paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Her name was not disclosed in the press release issued by the sheriff ’s office.
Members of the county sheriff’s office bureau of criminal investigation, Putnam’s fire investigation team and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, the press release stated.