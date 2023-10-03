Shaw’s Love of Yorktown and Thoughtfulness Would Benefit Community

I am writing to express my unwavering support for Steve Shaw, who is running for Yorktown councilman. As his mother-in-law, I have had the privilege of getting to know Steve on a personal level for many years, and I can attest to his outstanding qualities that make him an ideal candidate.

Steve is a man of remarkable kindness and empathy. He possesses a rare ability to truly listen to others and understand their perspectives. He treats everyone with respect and compassion, and these qualities have endeared him to those who have had the pleasure of knowing him. Steve’s deep empathy is not limited to his immediate family, but extends to his love for our beloved Town of Yorktown, of which I have been a resident for the past 45 years.

One of Steve’s greatest strengths is the way he approaches issues and challenges with a thoughtful and analytical mindset. He carefully evaluates all available information, considers various viewpoints and makes well-informed decisions. Steve is not one to rush into judgment; he takes the time to ensure that his choices are based on reason and evidence, which is exactly what our town needs in a councilman.

Since Steve first came to visit me and my family 25 years ago, he has had an unwavering love for Yorktown. In this time, he has shown a desire to preserve the town’s unique character and enhance its quality of life for all residents. Steve’s love for our town is not just a campaign promise; it is a commitment he made when he moved here with my daughter and two grandchildren.

In these times, we need leaders like Steve who are willing to put the best interests of the community first. His integrity, kindness, logical approach and love for Yorktown make him the perfect choice for councilman. I wholeheartedly endorse Steve Shaw and urge my fellow residents to support him in the upcoming election. Together, we can have a new day for Yorktown under his leadership.

Christina Cervone

Yorktown Heights