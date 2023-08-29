Shameful Putnam County Lacked Courage to Support Save the Hudson Bill

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Governor Hochul signed the Save the Hudson bill, preventing Holtec from dumping radioactive wastewater into the Hudson! Congratulations and thank you, Gov. Hochul.

Congratulations and thank you to Sen. Harckham and Assemblymember Levenberg for sponsoring the bill. Thank you to the political leaders of both parties, including Rep. Lawler and the legislators and executives from Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Westchester and Dutchess counties for having the courage to stand up for their people against a company that’s willing to take unacceptable risks with our health in order to turn a profit.

Shame on the leaders of Putnam County for not finding the courage that all of our neighbors found. Putnam debated the issue and decided to ask Rep. Lawler what to do, and when Lawler added his voice to the chorus asking Holtec for restraint, Putnam remained silent.

It seems hard to imagine that one lone county in the lower Hudson Valley came down on the side of profits over people, but that’s the sorry state of politics in Putnam.

Dwight Arthur

Mahopac