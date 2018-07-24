Settlement Gives Ousted Principal at Copper Beech Six Months Pay

The former principal at Lakeland Copper Beech Middle School who was ousted in late February for undisclosed circumstances is receiving full pay and benefits until the end of August per a separation agreement approved by the Board of Education.

According to documents obtained by The Northern Westchester Examiner, Robert Bergmann, who worked for the district since 2004, the last four as Copper Beech principal, continues to be paid his $156,704 salary, and enjoy health insurance benefits under the terms of the Collective Negotiated Agreement between the district and the Association of Lakeland Administrators, until August 30.

As a result of the settlement, Bergmann agreed to officially resign and was placed on administrative leave of absence from February 26 to August 30. The district agreed to provide Bergmann, who according to a district source participated in alleged inappropriate behavior with another district employee, with a neutral letter or reference stating only his name, title, salary and dates of employment.

The settlement was signed by Bergmann and Board of Education President Denise Kness on March 10.

Bergmann has also been the lead singer in the band Unfunded Mandate, comprised of district employees and sponsored by the Lakeland Education Foundation that has been in existence for about the last four years. Other members of the band include Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Stone, who is the drummer, Lakeland High School Principal Chris Cummings, who plays lead guitar, Chris Ruggiero, director of math, who is on keyboards, and Rick Russo, music teacher at Copper Beech, and Charlie Rhyner, music teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, who play guitar.

It is unclear if Bergmann is still with the band.

Meanwhile, according to a report in The Journal News, the Board of Education has also reached a financial agreement with one of its own trustees to reimburse the district after he allegedly violated state law by exceeding a $750 annual earnings limit while serving on the board.

According to the article, Board Member Steve Rosen, who is also president of the Shrub Oak Athletic Club (SOAC), will only have to pay back the district $3,750 ($30 a month over 10 years) of the $22,690 he earned from 2009 to 2016 working by providing either security or operating the scoreboard at sporting events.