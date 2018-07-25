Senior Lifestyle Housing Planned for 120 Bloomingdale Rd.

A new plan is in process for 120 Bloomingdale Road, White Plains. The proposed shopping mall with upscale retail called the “Venue” has been replaced with plans for a 132-unit multi-family rental apartment building for independent senior living to be called the “Waterstone.”

The new proposal maintains the existing office building on the 6.7-acre site as well as the driveways in and out of the property from Bloomingdale Road. The satellite parking area off of Hale Avenue that is connected to the office building by a bridge walkway will also remain in place.

The apartment building will be constructed on the existing surface parking lot with a new parking garage to be built between the residences and the existing office building.

The new plan was presented to the White Plains Planning Board during its July 17 meeting, as a referral by the Common Council, by legal counsel for the developer Bill Null and Michael Glynn a vice president with National Development, owner of the site.

Glynn told the Board that this Waterstone development will the third such project constructed by the Massachusetts-based company.

The senior-living concept focuses on independence with socialization, and will not include an assisted-living component or any medical facility onsite.

“Meals will be included in the monthly rent,” said Glynn. However each apartment will include a full kitchen.

Glynn explained that the lifestyle concept translates to a design with communal living options such as a restaurant-like main dining area, indoor pool, fitness center, salon and other amenities space for both active and passive activities.

The design of the building will be modern residential with an underground garage, amenities and communal space on the ground floor and residential levels above that for a five-story building.

Because of the steep grade of the property, the building will be built into the hill in back with two-stories visible from Hale Avenue.

The area of the property near the existing satellite parking lot will be cleaned up by the developer and turned into a 13,000 sq. ft. publicly accessible green open space. Null indicated the developer is interested in giving that land to the City. If the City takes it, then it will be responsible for maintenance.

The Board asked if there is an affordable housing component to the proposal.

Null said, “We are in discussion with the City about that. It would be difficult to incorporate workforce housing into the senior lifestyle plan.”

The Board voted unanimously to send a positive communication on the Site Plan to the Common Council.

During the same meeting, the Board opened discussion on the DEIS for a proposed zoning change at 52 N. Broadway, the former Good Counsel campus. There was general consensus that the DEIS as submitted by the new owner was “very comprehensive” and members preferred to make further comment when the Site Plan was under consideration. They agreed to send positive feedback to the Common Council.

Hamilton Green, the proposed four-building mixed residential and retail development for the White Plains Mall site was also considered at the meeting.

Richard Heapes, a principal with Street-Works, developer of the site, told the Board that he felt the proposed plan was key to connecting the White Plains downtown with the Metro North train station. “It is a catalyst for change in White Plains’ future, more than it is a real estate project,” Heapes said.

Much of the presentation on the Hamilton Green project during the Planning Board meeting focused on the public open space, which Heapes said will be managed by Bederman Redevelopment Ventures, providing entertainment programming. Heapes noted that Bederman grew up in Westchester and was excited to be adding to White Plains those things he missed when he was growing up in the area.

The Board asked if the development would be constructed in one phase.

Heapes said the construction would take about four years with the main and first focus on the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. side of the project. If the market changes, Heapes said, there is a back-up plan (not yet presented) for the remainder of the site.

Existing stores in the White Plains Mall will not be moved out until the project is construction ready. The Department of Motor Vehicles, Heapes said, is not a suitable enterprise for the new facility. No one knows where the DMV will relocate.