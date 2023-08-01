Scott Mettey

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Scott Charles Mettey, a resident of Putnam Valley, died July 22. He was 41.

Mettey was a jewelry consultant and a musician who enjoyed playing the organ. He was also a bagpiper, a pipe major and a member of the Peekskill Irish Committee. A life scout, he enjoyed traveling, especially on cruise ships.

He is survived by his parents, Louis A. and Madelon Mettey; his aunts, Katherine Wanner (Richard), Phyllis Dickens, Linda Dickens (Don) and Carmela Walden-Lial; his cousins, Erica (Robert), Michelle (Richard), David (Sandra), Janet, Tracey (Quinton), Jason, Josef and Justin; and two godchildren, Liam and Quinton.

Funeral services were held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Putnam Valley.