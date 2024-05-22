School Budgets Approved Easily in 15 Local Districts

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Annual school budgets in 15 districts in Westchester and Putnam counties were approved easily by voters Tuesday.

Westchester

Croton-Harmon

$58.7 million budget passed 522-92. Incumbent trustees Omar Mayyasi and Ana Teague were reelected running unopposed.

Greenburgh

Budget approved 630-180. In the six-way race for three seats on the Board of Education, Chris Valin (513), Rebeca Sampelayo (489) and Adonia Manns (459) were victorious.

Hendrick Hudson

Budget approved 1,244-393. Bond project approved 1,139-490. Tax reserve fund approved 1,213-406. Lauren Stanco and Cori Boudin were elected to the Board of Education in a five-way race for two seats with 818 and 741 votes respectively. Devys Rivera (730), Christine Jacknick (726) and Joseph Mintz (83) came up short.

Lakeland

$191 million budget approved 779-299. Vehicle bond proposition approved 745-329. Incumbent trustees Anna Massaro (758), Mike Daly (735) and Becky Burfeind (708) were reelected. Tracy Sadler-Hermazabal (522) fell short.

Ossining

Budget approved 980-314. Capital reserve fund to pay for projects approved 1,049-243. Trustees Katherin Crossling and Roger Battacharia were reelected running unopposed.

Peekskill

Budget approved 317-64. Capital reserve fund approved 339-43. Christina Washington and Allen Jenkins Jr. won Board of Education seats running unopposed.

Somers

Budget approved 1,902-774. Daryl Mundis and Margaret DiLorenzo were elected to the Board of Education running unopposed.

White Plains

Budget approved 1,844-307. In the eight-candidate race for three seats, Craig Mondschein (1,331), Jessica Buck (1,321), and incumbent Cayne Letizia (1,220) won easily, defeating Leslie Hickey (536), Roger Lovitch (479), Vincent Orlando (459), Ferenc Tasnady (340) and Donna Giambalvo (235).

Yorktown

$119 million approved 492-122. Trustees Peter Bisaccia and Jackie Carbone reelected running unopposed.

Putnam

Brewster

$119.5 million budget approved 678-394. In the four-way race for three seats, Vice President Cynthia MacGregor Fox (812), Scott Seaman (601) and Jennifer Carpiniello (581) prevailed, while Corey Hart (580) fell just short.

Carmel

Budget approved 1,900-1,341. Security bond approved 1,768-1,458. Incumbent trustees John Curzio (2,327) and Melissa Orser (2,134) were reelected, outdistancing Rashan Bhojwam (991).

Garrison

Budget approved 190-55. Peter Lasser, Jennifer Harriton-Wilson and Eric Arnold elected to board.

Haldane

Budget approved 336-112. Michelle Kupper and Mary Valentine elected to board running unopposed.

Mahopac

Budget approved 1,161-921. Capital reserve fund approved 1,232-844. In the six-way race for three board seats, Jennifer Travis (1,050), Lisa Carway (1,038) and Christopher Harrigan (976) were victorious, defeating incumbent Lucy Massafra (946), Sharae Nix (932) and Noelle Harrison (816).

Putnam Valley

Budget approved 750-608. Buses proposition approved 763-593. Capital reserve fund approved 766-588. In the four-way Board of Education race for two seats, President Barbara Parmly (849) and Alexandra Hayes (720) came out on top, besting Maranda Zucchi (485) and Zayd Eljamal (342).