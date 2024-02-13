Savory Culinary Delights to Try for This Winter

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

Owner Rob Lombardi of Rye House in Port Chester serves one of the most reasonably priced menus in Westchester with no holding back. Flavors are full throttle on the classic regional American gastropub specialties, a pleasant surprise during these inflationary times.

When passing through the area, I enjoy wandering in during happy hours, Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., when their curated list of cocktails and drinks is also marked down. They offer an especially fine selection of ryes.

Recently, I found myself at the sparkling granite bar for a few beers and sliders. On another occasion it was a lovely burrata salad and an extraordinary Korean fried chicken on a challah bun, piled high with pickled ginger slaw, cilantro, gochujang sauce and served with fries.

It is a sprawling vintage space with private party facilities for up to 100 guests, with an open kitchen in the rear.

Rye House is located at 126 N. Main St. in Port Chester, just a short walk from the Metro-North station. Open from 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There are private party facilities. Municipal parking is available.

Info: 914-481-8771 or visit www.ryehousepc.net.

Ex-Yank Launches a Brew

Owner/brewmeister Michael Chiltern of Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company brought White Plains this popular microbrewery several years ago. Now he has collaborated with former Yankee slugger Paul O’Neill on a new brew appropriately titled Warrior 21. Chiltern describes the brew as a “hazy Northeast style IPA.”

“It’s the first beer collaboration with a Yankees player,” Chiltern said.

Brandon Steiner, a noted sports marketer and memorabilia dealer and founder of CollectibleXExhange, was also part of the deal.

By the way, Wolf & Warrior has expanded its offerings and is now serving brews and a new menu all afternoon and evening from noon Tuesday through Sunday. The open-air backyard has extra seating. A daily selection of brews is listed on a big colorful blackboard.

Comforting new kitchen specialties include birria tacos; blazin’ wings; hand-cut free-range chicken tenders; and a variety of brew house burgers and sandwiches, including the South Paw Philly Cheesesteak. There are Octoberfest beers and games for the kids.

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company is located at 195A E. Post Rd. in White Plains. Info: 914-368-8617 or visit www.wolfandwarrior.com.

Expanded Buffet at Tandoori

Bharat Patel, proprietor of the long-running Tandoori Taste of India, moved his restaurant into a new location last year along Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. They are now offering an elaborate all-you-can-eat Indian lunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The same management team owns and operates Indi Q in Armonk.

The dining room and bar area are separated. Light grey walls are highlighted by modern industrial fixtures, lighting and colorful Indian artifacts.

At a recent sitting, we enjoyed a dramatically presented stuffed dosa with masala spiced potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar. An order of chicken curry was an herbal delight. The marinated salmon cooked in the tandoor oven was juicy and delicious.

Tandoori Taste of India is located at 223 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester, just up the street from the Capitol Theatre. Info: 914-937-2727 or visit www.tandooritasteofindia.com. Indi Q is located at 61 Old Route 22 in Armonk. Info: 914-273-5931 or visit www.indiqarmonk.com.

Moderne Barn Mediterranean Market

The Livanos family has opened a Greek/Mediterranean market a few steps from their popular restaurant Moderne Barn in Armonk.

Bill and Nick Livanos have lined the shelves with imported Greek and Mediterranean products including coffee, honey, sauces, olive oils, snacks and frozen foods. There is a glass counter with its daily display of food items. There is also limited seating at the front of the shop. It’s a work in progress and plans are to expand the product line.

Moderne Barn Market is located at 430 Bedford Rd. in Armonk. Info: 914-219-5444.

Classic French at Brasserie Saint Germain

We wanted to visit the annual lighting of downtown Ridgefield, Conn. around Christmas. We had been told it was charming, and it surely was.

We had done our dining research, and after a hearty walk through town, landed in Brasserie Saint Germain for a bite. We entered as the staff was starting dinner and it was a good score. The Gallic atmosphere set just the right tone. There are front and back rooms with a bar and lounge area.

A table for two in the rear was fine as we perused the menu. Our light meal included Soupe A L ‘Oignon, which included a toasted baguette and melted gruyere, and moules frites. In this case, we tried the frites Guinguette style, with mussels in a creamy saffron sauce with bacon and tomato. We shared and savored it right down to the last bit. Kudos to owners Chef Frank Bonnaudet and Virginia Kharouby.

Brasserie Saint Germain is located at 470 Main St. in Ridgefield, just over the Westchester line. Info: 475-215-6175 or visit www.brasseriesaintgermain.com.

Culinary Arts Café Reservations

Here’s a unique dining opportunity to look forward to this spring, but you have to act now.

The Culinary Arts Café at Westchester Community College in Valhalla is now accepting reservations. Student chefs and managers, under the direction of experienced faculty, develop a unique themed dining experience for each luncheon event. It’s a wonderful dining and educational experience for both guests and students, similar to what’s available at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and at the Dining Lab at Monroe College in New Rochelle.

The dining room is open Tuesdays and Thursdays for the semester It’s $12 per person (cash only). Reservations are for 11:30 a.m. and noon seatings. Donations are accepted, which help fund culinary scholarships. There is a waiting list if reservations are full.

Info: 914-606-6600 or visit https://www.sunywcc.edu/student-services/culinary-arts-cafe.

Temporary Closures

Management at the iconic century-old La Cremaillere in Banksville has announced the restaurant will close while it undergoes enhancement and a format change.

Plans are to reopen in March as Le Poisson, a seafood-forward restaurant with a more casual tone. Seats will be added to the bar area and lighter dishes added to their menu, according to chef and partner Thomas Burke.

The innovative multistory American brasserie owned by Tom Middleton, Town House Restaurant on Main Street in New Rochelle, is rethinking its menu and approach. At this writing, plans are to reopen in the spring.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.