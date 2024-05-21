Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

On Thursday, May 16, Saverio Del Rosso passed away peacefully surrounded by some of his immediate family. He was 91.

Saverio was born in Molfetta, Puglia Italy, to Gaetano and Angelina sometime in late May 1932, but his birth was not registered with the municipality until June 10, 1932, which is when his birthday was celebrated. Saverio was the oldest of his five siblings, three of which reside in Italy and one in the U.S. Saverio started work at the fishing port of Molfetta during his teenage years before realizing that below water there were fewer waves, serving on a submarine in the Italian Navy where he worked as a machinist.

Saverio ventured to the United States in 1960, where he found the love of his life, Ann, through her sister. Married in 1961, they had three children in the Bronx before settling in Yonkers. Saverio worked as a machinist at Stella D’Oro cookie company where he only brought home the cookies that the family didn’t really like to limit the consumption of sweets.

In his spare time, when not spending it with family, he enjoyed gardening, bike riding and photography. He and Ann made the most out of their retirement and traveled the world together, from Alaska to Jerusalem to Panama and everywhere in between.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, and their children, Angela, Gaetano and his wife, Maria, and Joseph and his wife, Catherine. Saverio was also a very proud and beloved grandfather of his eight grandchildren, Frank, Julianna, Anthony, Anne, Grace, Elizabeth, Jennifer and Rachel. We will all miss Saverio very much, his easy smile and he will live in our memory forever.