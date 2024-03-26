Salvatore Arcidiacono, Longtime P’ville Realtor, Community Pillar, Dies at 91

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

On Mar. 23, Salvatore Arcidiacono, known by so many as Sam Archie or Archie, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Antonina (Nuccia), and family. Sam was 91 years old.

Sam was predeceased by his father, Antonio, mother Maria, sister Josephine and brothers Ned and Frank. Sam is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Nuccia; his six children, Mary Vasta, Tony (Kendle), Sam Jr. (Nancy), Joanne Zeoli (Greg), Michael (Missy) and Nancy Bracken (Brendan); his 13 grandchildren, Christina (Trevor), Michelle, Thomas (Mandi), Allison, Ashley, Steve (Jessica), Justin, Alysha, Michael, Bryan, Rebecca (Eli), Hannah and Grace; and his five great-grandchildren, Andre, Landon, Emmett, Riley and Violet. Sam is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Sicily and Australia.

Sam was born in Pleasantville on Nov. 14, 1932. He started working at the age of 10, taking a bus to White Plains to work in a butcher shop. While in high school, Sam played football and was captain of his team. He was also a member of the Hi-Wi club and Government Organization. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1951.

Sam was a U.S. veteran and served his country in Germany during the Korean War. While in Europe, he traveled to Sicily, Italy to meet his grandmother. During the visit he met Nuccia, fell in love and they married on Nov. 14, 1954, in Giardini, Sicily. Once back in America, they were never apart.

As a lifetime butcher, Sam owned River Park Food Market in Valhalla, Archie’s Supermarket and Archie’s Corner Store in Pleasantville. He then became a realtor in Pleasantville for Century 21, later ERA, retiring at the age of 90. He was always working hard to provide for Nuccia and his family. But Sam would tell you, “If you love what you do, it’s not work.”

Sam was involved in various organizations throughout his life, which included the Pleasantville Ambulance Corps, the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, scholarship funds, the Mount Pleasant Italian American Association and Thornwood American Legion Post 1574. Sam influenced all that came into his life throughout his years. If you knew Sam, you knew that he was softspoken and humble. His commitment extended beyond business and his service in the U.S. Army.

Despite the community’s encouragement to run for mayor, Sam remained content with his businesses and family, shying away from seeking attention or power. His smile, generosity and friendship touched many and his name will live on through the countless people he inspired during his years. Sam was a legend, a pillar and a staple of the community and will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Mar. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to be held at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fund the Cure (www.JDRF.org), the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (www.LLS.org), the COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org) and Stand Up to Cancer (www.standuptocancer.org).