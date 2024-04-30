Sadly, Somers Schools Has Become a Culture War Battleground

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Here’s a timely reflection on changes to the Somers Central School District since adding two members last year.

Touting “Academics, not Activism,” they align well with the extremist group Moms for Liberty, known for turning schools into battlegrounds. It is clear our new board members, enabled by its president, aren’t serious about academics and show shocking disregard for students. The “academics, not activism” crowd lost their way.

Faculty and staff are subjected to public bullying. Agendas regularly disparage advanced academic programs. Worst, students are collateral damage from reinvigorated culture wars, with no end in sight.

Instead of learning facts about academic programs, our new members offer insults publicly to faculty and staff. Here are a few examples:

Interrogating foreign language teachers. Claiming without evidence, young kids would be “confused.” This demonstrates the belief that Somers’ kids are incapable, despite millions of young kids learning second languages worldwide.

New members weaponizing rankings. Absent an agreement, it is simply an excuse to bully district leadership without cause.

Disparaging the International Baccalaureate (IB) program without knowing what it is. Offensive remarks are made repeatedly, only to gaslight about their effort to dismantle it. IB students and faculty now face threats from those who reward exposing supporters.

The board could learn from member Heidi Cambareri, a true leader. Instead of using a disappointing ranking to harass, she simply contacted its publisher and advocated. Ongoing dialog should prevent a repeat next year.

Kudos to Ms. Cambareri for addressing real concerns, not igniting battles. Our president should follow suit, but given a propensity to perpetuate divisiveness, we should expect he (and his running mate) will continue culture wars at the Somers Central School District.

Elana Sofko

Somers