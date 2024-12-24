Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Longtime Pleasantville resident and well-known Clinton Street center icon Ruth Murden (nee Bicknese) passed away peacefully on Dec. 17 at the age of 92.

Ruth (Ruthie) was born Sept. 10, 1932, to German parents Alma (Gunkel) and John Bicknese Sr. in Mount Vernon. Growing up in the midst of the Great Depression and then World War II, Ruth, as the oldest, spent her early life helping support her family and siblings John Jr. and Karl. Leaving school in 10th grade, Ruth began her career as an operator with New York T&TC. In the years following, Ruth joined the American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps as a bugler, where she met the love of her life, drummer David T. Murden.

Married in September 1951, they started their family of three children, daughters Carolyn and Jane Marie and son Richard. In 1969, they moved with her brother, Karl, his three sons and their parents to their home on Washington Avenue in Pleasantville, where she resided until 2017. During Ruth’s tenure in Pleasantville, she furthered her employment as the “Lunch Lady” at Pleasantville Middle School, while also doing other part-time duties, such as typing and collating exams, for Pleasantville High School.

In 1977, after earning her GED (the same year her daughter, Carolyn, graduated) she started as the secretary and assistant to the warden at the Westchester County Department of Corrections, and remained there until retiring in 1990.

From that time on, Ruth perfected her prop-making skills for the Mount Pleasant Community Theatre, as well as utilizing her crocheting talents to knit hats and blankets for a number of charities, including Westchester Medical Center’s prenatal unit and the Merchant Marines.

In the early 2000s, Ruth became involved with the Clinton Street Senior Center as a kitchen assistant while also leading a crochet group, which is still active today. Following the passing of her husband, David, Ruth moved into the Clinton Street Ashbourne Senior Apartments. Ruth was well-known throughout the village as the voice of the seniors and as a happy hour patron of Pub Street.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, David; daughter Jane Marie; brother John Jr.; nephew Brian Perry; and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Kirche); grandson Jordan; her son, Richard (Gabby); grandchildren Lila Jane and Cole David; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Dec. 19. A Mass was celebrated at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville on Dec. 20, with burial following at Kensico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://gofund.me/51d7e7eb. Funds will also be used to provide a memorial bench in the park at Clinton Street.