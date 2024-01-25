Russo Seeking to Replace Nacerino on Putnam Legislature

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Laura Russo has announced her candidacy to run for a seat on the Putnam County Legislature that will be vacated at the end of the year by retiring Legislator Ginny Nacerino.

Nacerino has represented the Town of Patterson in District 4 for the last 12 years. In 2016, she was the third woman to be selected to serve a term as chairperson of the Legislature.

Russo, a Patterson resident for nearly 18 years, was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Patterson Town Republican Committee. Republicans currently hold eight of the nine seats on the Legislature.

“Having been a resident for almost 18 years, I am deeply connected to the needs and aspirations of our community,” Russo said. “I believe we need to improve opportunities for economic growth by reducing the tax burden and working to attract new businesses to our community. I am confident in my ability to be a strong advocate in the County Legislature for my neighbors in Patterson.”

A longtime member of the Putnam Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Putnam County Volunteer Fireman’s Association Ladies Auxiliary, and Chair of the Putnam Lake Park District Advisory Board, Russo said she has dedicated many hours to community initiatives.

She sees her candidacy as a new chapter of dedicated and community-focused leadership for the residents of Patterson.

“Laura Russo has been an active and engaged member of our committee and community for years,” said Peggy Burns, secretary and committee member of the Patterson Town Republican Committee. “Her willingness to step up and serve as a leader is commendable. Patterson residents can trust that Laura will work tirelessly to represent their interests and address the unique needs of our district.”

County Republican Chairman Andres Gil also commented on Russo’s candidacy, stating, “Laura Russo’s commitment to lowering taxes, supporting small businesses, and championing Republican principles aligns perfectly with the values of our party. Her dedication to fiscal responsibility and civic engagement in our community makes her an outstanding candidate for Putnam County Legislator. I am confident that Laura will represent the residents of Patterson with integrity and passion.”

Legislator Bill Gouldman, who represents Putnam Valley in District 2, added his support, saying, “Laura Russo’s candidacy brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the race for Putnam County Legislator. Her deep roots in Patterson, coupled with a strong commitment to community service, make her an ideal candidate to follow in the footsteps of Legislator Ginny Nacerino.”

No potential Democratic challenger for the District 4 seat has been announced.