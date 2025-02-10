Romance Over Food and Wine Locally on Valentine’s Day

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

The pairing of good food, wine, and romance has been celebrated in literature and verse for centuries. Valentine’s Day falls on Friday, Feb. 14, so why not make a weekend out of it? Restaurants and nightspots throughout Westchester are preparing special menus and experiences. Here’s a roundup of some standout dining options.

Global Flavors at 512 Bistro

Marking their first anniversary, partners Abel and Karla Magana and Jose Arteaga are serving up global cuisine with a romantic touch. Their bustling restaurant offers specialties such as Tempura Fish Taquitos, Alaskan Crab Cakes, a loaded Vegan Bowl, Broiled Chilean Sea Bass, Tuna Steak, and a hearty T-Bone Steak with all the trimmings. Big, juicy burgers are also on the menu. The dining room is bright and airy, with colorful artwork and ceiling fixtures. A romantic fireplace room sits behind dramatic glass doors, while a long, sparkling bar and lounge area add to the ambiance. Open seven days a week. 512 Bistro, 512 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor. Free parking. 914-236-3130. www.512bistro.com

The Wine Wall at Tesoro D’Italia

Peter, Mark, and Don Lucaj have grown this expansive Italian restaurant into a local favorite. The color-tiled bar/lounge is perfect for networking, casual dining, and lively conversation. A dramatic wine wall highlights the main dining room. Signature dishes include Black Linguini Pescatore, Chicken Paillard, and Lobster Champagne Risotto. A weekday lunch special is available from noon to 3 p.m. for $24.95. Happy Hour runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar, and live entertainment is featured on Friday evenings. Ample free parking.

Tesoro D’Italia, 160 Marble Ave., Pleasantville. 914-579-2126. www.tesoroditaliany.com

Spirited Latin at El Primo

Dynamic host and co-owner Daniel Cahill, along with partners Rory Dolan and Declan Rainsford, have created a hotspot for elevated Latin American cuisine. The space features a sparkling agave bar, curved banquettes, and high-top seating leading to a semi-private dining area. Soft colors enhance the cozy setting. Enjoy a curated agave cocktail flight alongside beautifully plated Mole Enchiladas, Al Pastor Tacos, a Vegan Sabina Quesadilla, and Grilled Shrimp Tostada. Open daily from noon to 2 a.m.

El Primo, 166B Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains. 914-861-0400. www.elprimowp.com

Decadent Pizza at Locali

Partners Joe Bueti and Chef Mogan Anthony bring their creative touch to Locali in Mount Kisco and New Canaan, Connecticut. A recent meal featured Fried Calamari with a rich dipping sauce, followed by a decadent Clam Pizza topped with sautéed clams still in their shells. The duo also operates Village Social Restaurants in Mount Kisco and Rye, Pub Street in Pleasantville, and their latest venture, Fatt Root Asian Kitchen in Pleasantville.

Locali Pizza Bar, 2 Kirby Plaza, Mount Kisco, at the Metro-North station. 914-242-0100. www.localipizzabar.com

Classic Cuts at Alex’s Bar & Grille

This stylish dining space is sectioned into cozy areas featuring Mediterranean clay-colored banquettes and plush, beige-curtained windows. Proprietor Alex Ahmetaj serves up generous portions of aged steaks and chops alongside Northern Italian and Continental fare. Highlights include Oysters Rockefeller, Pan-Fried Calamari with hot cherry peppers, Linguini alle Vongole, fresh Branzino prepared tableside, Veal Parmigiana, Filet Mignon, NY Sirloin Steak, Rib Eye, and Pork Chops.

Alex’s Bar & Grille, 577 N. Broadway, North White Plains. 914-358-1444. www.alex577.com

Seashell Bar at Dive Oyster House

Proprietor Kenny Neziraj delivers a stellar seafood-focused menu. On a cold winter day, warm up with a bowl of fresh New England Clam Chowder. Start your meal with a tray of pristine oysters or baked clams. A recent indulgence was a whole grilled Branzino. Other highlights include Mezze Rigatoni with Crab Meat, Linguine with White Clam Sauce, two-pound Lobsters, a Seafood Tower, and Parmesan-Crusted Chicken. The menu also features Lobster Rolls and Burgers. Open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Weekday Happy Hour specials are available.

Dive Oyster House, 1201 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor. 914-236-3911. www.diveoysterhouse.com

(Morris Gut is a former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He can be reached at gutreactions@optonline.net.)