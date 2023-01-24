Robles Named Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

The White Plains Board of Education named Gabriel Robles Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School during a meeting on Jan. 9.

Robles, an elementary teacher at Mamaroneck Avenue School, is replacing Dr. Kimberly Crawford, who was named Principal of Ridgeway School in Nov.

“We are proud of Mr. Robles, who has gone through the school system, from student to teacher and now to administrator. It’s a great reflection on the community,” said White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca.

Robles is a White Plains High School graduate who has a bachelor’s degree from Iona College and a Master’s in Teaching from Manhattanville College. He is currently enrolled in a Master’s in Education program at Hunter College.

Robles has been with the district since 2014, when he began as a teaching assistant. Besides his teaching duties, Robles is head coach of the high school girls’ varsity lacrosse team.

“I am grateful for this wonderful opportunity and look forward to working with Dr. Crawford,” Robles said.