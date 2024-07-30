Robert Westmoreland

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Our hearts are broken over the loss of our son. Robert Christopher Westmoreland was born on Apr. 4, 1969, in White Plains, and passed away on July 21.

Robert (Bob) attended Providence College and received a degree in math from SUNY Potsdam, a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in accounting from Pace University as well as an MBA from Fordham University.

Robert had two significant careers at Reader’s Digest and Mastercard, where he worked in the financial area. Well-liked and known as a caring, hardworking selfless individual, Bob was eager to discuss hockey and the New York Rangers but always ready to listen.

Robert leaves behind a loving family: his parents, Roy and Theresa; sister Tracey Finan; brother-in-law Joseph; nieces Erika and Faith; and nephew Chad. His extended family, co-workers and friends share our loss.

Robert’s life was celebrated on July 25 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home and on July 27 at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville. Final services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery shortly after.