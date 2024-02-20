Robert Koch

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Robert E. Koch of Somers passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the age of 83.

He was born in the Bronx to Howard and Christina (Kelley) Koch in 1941, and was later joined by brother Howie.

Robert married his true love, Margaret (Lorigan), in 1965. They lived in the Bronx before moving to Garrison to raise their three children. Rob was the consummate neighbor that everyone could always count on.

Robert worked for Royal Insurance for 30-plus years. His passion, persistence and integrity were always evident in his work. After retirement, he found his true calling as Grandpa.

Robert’s greatest role was being a family man. He was a loving husband, proud father and caring grandfather. He created many memories with his in-laws, family friends, nephews and many, many favorite nieces.

Bob Koch’s ability to connect with people remained with him until the end, thanks to his angels Damiana, Daniel, Harry and Lori.

Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Kelly Ann Aframian (Isaac), and sons Robert (Rebecca) and Kevin (Elexis); brother Howie (Claudia); and his grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Quinn, Gracie and Emma.

Visitation was on Feb. 19 at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac. A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Somers followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Family and friends can make donations in memory of Robert to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 2999 Schurz Ave., Bronx, N.Y. 10465-3826 or by visiting www.littlesistersofthepoorbronx.org.