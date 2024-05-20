Roadway in Yorktown Dedicated to Late Police Captain Sgroi

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A portion of a state roadway in Yorktown was officially dedicated Saturday in honor of late town police captain Kenneth Sgroi.

Sgroi died Jan. 2, 2023 following an abrupt illness.

“Our hearts will always ache for the loss of Kenneth,” St. Patrick’s Parish and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Pastor Msgr. Joseph Giandurco said May 18 outside the plaza at Yorktown Police headquarters that was previously renamed for Sgroi. “We know in our hearts that Kenneth is looking over us and his loved ones.”

As a patrol officer with the YPD, Sgroi was the first-place recipient of the Stop DWI Award for the Town of Yorktown in 2010 and 2012. In 2013, he received a certificate of commendation for his excellent work at the YPD, and he also became a certified field training officer and a desk officer.

In 2016, Sgroi was promoted to the rank of sergeant and was assigned a patrol squad to supervise as a patrol supervisor. In addition, Sgroi managed the Yorktown Police Department Field Training Program, and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in July 2022, where he was assigned as the staff division commander. He was promoted posthumously to the rank of captain.

Police Chief Robert Noble, who wanted the most recent recognition for Sgroi to take place at the end of National Police Week, called Sgroi’s passing “an unthinkable and irreplaceable loss” for the department.

“His passion for his career in law enforcement and helping others was evident to all,” Noble said. “For those who knew Kenny his family was the love of his life.”

Sgroi’s widow, Anne, and his two young children, along with other family members, were in attendance at Saturday morning’s ceremony.

Anne Sgroi said the support her family has received during the last year-and-a-half from the Police Department and community has been comforting.

“He loved being a police officer in Yorktown Heights. Kenny loved being a dad,” she said. “Gabriella was his princess and Joe was his little man.”

The State Legislature approved bills sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham (D/Lewisboro) and Assemblyman Matt Slater (R/Yorktown) that designated part of Route 35 off Route 202 the “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway.”

“Passing the legislation was the easy part. The hard part is living up to his legacy as a police officer and a husband and a father,” Harckham said. “Heroes are not just in comic books. They actually exist.”

“This community will always honor and remember Kenny and the big smile he always had,” said Slater. “He was proud to be a police officer and prouder to be a member of the Yorktown Police Department. Hopefully people will be inspired by the man and his service when they drive by and see the sign. We miss him dearly.”