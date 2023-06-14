Road to be Named in Honor of Yorktown Police Captain Sgroi

A portion of Crompond Rd. (Route 202) will be named in honor of a Yorktown police captain who died in January at the age of 37.

The State Legislature approved bills sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham (D/xxx) and Assemblyman Matt Slater (R/Yorktown) that designates part of the state road the “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway.”

“Kenny loved Yorktown. He purchased a house and intended to raise his young family in the town that he took an oath to protect and serve. That his legacy will live on by naming this section of Route 202, the section he drove each day to and from work each day, is quite meaningful to all of us at YPD,” said Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble. “We love and miss him, but his contributions to our community will never be forgotten.”

Sgroi, who was promoted posthumously to the rank of captain in honor of his dedication and service to the department, died from an abrupt illness.

As a patrol officer with the YPD, Sgroi was the first-place recipient of the Stop DWI Award for the Town of Yorktown in 2010 and 2012. In 2013, he received a certificate of commendation for his excellent work at the YPD, and he also became a certified field training officer and a desk officer. In 2016, Sgroi was promoted to the rank of sergeant and was assigned a patrol squad to supervise as a patrol supervisor. In addition, Sgroi managed the Yorktown Police Department Field Training Program, and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in July 2022, where he was assigned as the staff division commander.

“Captain Kenneth Sgroi was an exemplary law enforcement officer who possessed a strong sense of dedication towards his community, and this legislation contributes to honoring his devotion to the Yorktown community,” said Slater, a former Yorktown supervisor. “Yorktown lost one of its finest members the day he passed, and it is important we remember the selfless commitment he made to protect and serve. I am incredibly grateful my fellow colleagues have supported this piece of legislation. With this memorial highway, he will always be a part of Yorktown.”

“I was deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Sgroi, whose substantive, important work in Yorktown was exemplary and benefited the entire community,” said Harckham. “Our law enforcement professionals rarely get the recognition and praise they deserve, but with this bill we intend to honor his memory, his kindness and his tremendous service.”