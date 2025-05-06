Riverkeeper Sweep 2025 Draws Thousands of Volunteers

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Larry Epstein

Thousands of volunteers lined the Hudson River, from Manhattan to the Adirondacks, for Riverkeeper’s Sweep 2025 on May 3.

The volunteers gathered at more than 100 sites and also worked on cleaning up the shore of Raritan Bay in New Jersey and Staten Island.

Since the Sweep started in 2012, Riverkeeper says tens of thousands of volunteers have cleaned up 382 tons of trash and planted or maintained nearly 9,000 native plants. And in 2024 alone, people collected 27 tons of debris and more than 1.2 tons of recyclable items.

“Trash chokes the river, and it’s dangerous to aquatic communities and wildlife,” Riverkeeper’s Senior Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Katie Leung said. “Elected officials from both sides of the aisle support the Sweep. This is an issue that all people come together on – a clean river.”

Beacon of Hope

More than 30 people gathered at Long Dock Park/Klara Sauer Trail in Beacon this year, scouring the beach, trails and parking lots.

They collected about 90 pounds of trash, site leader Cosimo Montagu noted.

That’s a lot less than prior years, but that’s a positive signal.

“Scenic Hudson is cleaning more regularly, and the Sweeps have also helped,” Montagu said. “I love the river and want to do something to make a difference. Small actions are very important and can make a big impact.”

This is his third time as site leader, but Beacon resident Marisa Gargaro volunteered for the first time this year.

“Long Dock Park is a special place to me,” Gargaro said. “To take care of it seems like a wonderful thing to do. I love being a part of the community and this is a small way to give back to Beacon and the earth.”

Volunteers were provided with trash grabbers, tongs, buckets, gloves, and garbage bags for the recyclable items. Other essential items this year – sunscreen and water, as it was a warm and sunny day.

Family Affair

Montagu’s wife and two small children also participated, and many other people also brought their children along.

“We really try to make sure the kids are involved. That’s a big part of it,” Montagu said.

Sweep 2025 was also a family affair for Zach Skinner, his wife Jay Yoon, and their 5-year-old twins Liam and Theo. They even brought their own trash grabbers.

“The first time I did it by myself but now I got the kids involved and they were really excited about it,” Skinner said. “We’re going to make it an annual thing with the kids. We do it for awareness of our consumption and what goes into the river, and we feel good when we clean up trash.”

By Land and By Sea

Sweep used a two-pronged approach, by land and by sea, with Hudson River Expeditions sending out people in kayaks to scoop up garbage.

“We have been participating in the Sweep for multiple years,” said guide and instructor Reyna Texler. “It brings a lot of joy and compassion for the earth and a love for the beautiful Hudson Highlands and the outdoors knowing we can make a difference.”

The annual Sweeps also help Riverkeeper with its long-term goal of keeping the river clean.

Getting Albany Involved

Data collected from the sites after the Sweep is used to bolster support for the Bigger Better Bottle Bill, Leung explained.

The bill would double deposit rates to 10 cents, and expand the types of items that are recycled.

On Earth Day environmentalists and elected officials ratcheted up calls for its passage, and Riverkeeper has visited Albany to advocate for it.

“We’re also documenting brand names on the litter and gathering data, so the onus is placed on where they originate to identify the companies as they continue to pump out products that wind up as litter,” Leung said.

That information helps support the case for the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act.

The bill has already gotten through the Environmental Committees of the State Senate and Assembly, but it still must clear some additional hurdles to become law, according to Riverkeeper.

State Senator Pete Harckham, a Democrat whose district includes several area river communities, such as Peekskill, Croton-on-Hudson, and Ossining, has been working on that measure for two years.

“Producers with annual net revenues over $5 million and those responsible for more than two tons of annual packaging waste would be required to reduce their packaging by 10% within three years and 30% within 12 years,” according to a statement issued by Harckham.

For more information on Riverkeeper, and how you can help the cause, visit https://www.riverkeeper.org/.