Richard McCoy

Richard Patrick McCoy (Rick), 88, passed away peacefully Oct. 24 in Vero Beach, Fla. surrounded by his family.

Rick, a proud first-generation Irish-American, was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Mount Kisco to Patrick and Catherine McCoy, who had immigrated in 1923 from Crossmaglen in Northern Ireland. He was predeceased by a brother, Terrance.

Rick attended Columbia University before beginning a long, successful career in the food service industry. He had worked for both the Campbell Soup Company and Food Producers, Inc. before becoming a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in 1967. At one time the largest McDonald’s owner/operator with over 100 franchised units, Rick built a business that was committed to quality customer experiences and dedicated to the communities in which they served.

Within the McDonald’s operator network, he was a leader, serving as an officer or representative on multiple organization boards and associations. As an outstanding operator, Rick was awarded two Ronald Awards by McDonald’s and was inducted into the Massachusetts Restaurant Hospitality Hall of Fame in 1992. Upon ending his career in 2003, Rick was one of the most recognized and award-winning operators of all time within the McDonald’s system.

Rick was, and the McCoy family will remain, heavily invested in the prosperity, growth and health of the communities of New England. Throughout his life, Rick served many community entities, financial institutions and hospitals and supported an unimaginably broad range of organizations. Most notably, he was the founder and chairman of First Guaranty Savings Bank in Salem, N.H.; the treasurer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern New England, Inc.; and a trustee of the Salem Boys & Girls Club in Salem, N.H. In 1999, the McCoy Art Gallery at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. was named for him. Additionally, Rick was awarded honorary doctorate degrees from Merrimack College and St. Thomas Aquinas College.

A lifelong love of golf became a passion in retirement. Rick was a member of the United States Senior Golf Association and his course affiliations included John’s Island Golf Club, Riomar Golf Club, Quail Valley River Club and The Wianno Club as well as Ceann Sibeal Golf Club and Tralee Golf Links in Ireland. Rick was also an antique wooden shaft golf club collector with one of the largest collections in the U.S.

Left to celebrate his life of giving and fulfilment are his wife of 63 years, Janet “Jan” (Hicks) McCoy, of Vero Beach, Fla. and Osterville, Mass.; his son, Timothy McCoy, and wife Kimberly of Weston, Mass.; daughter Tracey (McCoy) Elliott and husband Eric Drugge of Bluffton, S.C.; his grandchildren, Alexandra (Cleary) Pouso and husband John, Robert Cleary III, Charlotte McCoy, Elisabeth McCoy, Christopher Cleary and Richard McCoy II; and great-grandson Emmett Pouso. Rick also leaves behind numerous family connections in Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to VNA and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960.