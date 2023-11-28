Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Richard Callanan, 81, known by all as Desi, passed away from cancer peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 20.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anne, daughter Eileen and sons Michael (Brian Urmanita) and Richard. He was preceded in death by sister Carmel O’Hara (husband Pat is deceased), brothers John Joe (wife Kathy), Frank (wife Claire is deceased) and Vinny (wife Una). He is also survived by many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Desi immigrated to the United States from Ireland in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam in 1967-68. He worked for Scully Construction for 50 years. He was an avid golfer and loved getting together with family and friends where he was always the life of the party. He will be missed.

Visiting hours were held on Nov. 24 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass was held at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville on Nov. 25.