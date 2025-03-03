Richard A. Pezzullo, 84, Devoted Family Man and Community Volunteer

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Richard Anthony Pezzullo, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, died February 28 at Rosary Hill Home in Hawthorne. He was 84.

A long-time resident of Mohegan Lake, he was born May 6, 1940 in Mt. Vernon to Angelo and Josephine (Schillaci) Pezzullo. He was a proud graduate of Manhattan College and worked for 36 years as a special inspector for the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Mr. Pezzullo also helped distribute copies of Examiner newspapers to businesses in northern Westchester for several years.

He coached basketball for many years in the Elizabeth Ann Seton Church League and basketball and baseball in the Shrub Oak Athletic Club (SOAC).

Mr. Pezzullo was an avid bowler for more than 30 years, serving as secretary of the Cavaliers League in Yonkers. He enjoyed casino trips to Atlantic City, as well as visits to Empire Casino in Yonkers. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan with Alex Rodriguez and Aaron Judge being among his favorite contemporary players.

He was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak and sponsored several children in other countries.

Above everything else, he cherished his family.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna, who he married on September 29, 1963; son Rick Pezzullo and his wife Jacqueline; daughter Maria Chadeayne and her husband Tom; son John Pezzullo and his wife Stacie; grandchildren, Michael Ruff, Dr. Cheryline Pezzullo and her husband Dr. Mark Makiling, Dr. Rick Pezzullo and his wife Dr. Allyse Suganuma, Derek Pezzullo and Abigail Pezzullo; great-grandson Lorenzo Makiling; and step-grandchildren Nicole Kyzer, and Thomas Joseph Jr., Christopher and Crystal Chadeayne.

A Funeral Mass will take place March 8 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt.

Donations in Mr. Pezzullo’s name can be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10532.