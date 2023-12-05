Residents: Tell Your Assembly Representative to Pass the NY HEAT Act

New Yorkers for Clean Energy has been sponsoring rallies and a media blitz promoting the NY HEAT Act. I encourage Westchester folks to get involved!

Here is an introduction to this important piece of clean energy legislation.

The New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act will save consumers money and reduce dangerous air pollution at the same time it makes new regulations to facilitate electrification and reduce New York’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, utility companies charge all ratepayers for the cost of connecting new gas customers who live within 100 feet of an existing line. The NY HEAT Act would repeal this costly rule and also prohibit running new gas service to areas previously without it. The law is especially geared toward helping low- and moderate-income utility users, capping their energy costs at 6 percent of income and making electrification more affordable.

Consumers will also benefit from electrification through reduction of indoor air pollution. The particulates and nitrous oxides released indoors by burning gas for heating and cooking can actually exceed guidelines for outdoor air quality. Gas is also a potentially dangerous source of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It’s time to help all New Yorkers start the transition to affordable and healthy electric heating. The NY HEAT Act was passed by the Senate but wasn’t voted on in the Assembly. Gov. Hochul’s endorsement is key to getting it on the docket in 2024.

Join the movement and urge Gov. Hochul to bring the HEAT Act to fruition.

Nivo Rovedo

LaGrangeville, N.Y.