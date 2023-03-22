Residents Approve $83M in Capital Projects in Brewster Schools

Voters in the Brewster School District approved two capital projects propositions Tuesday totaling more than $83 million.

Proposition 1, set at just under $60 million, was approved by a margin of 746-452. This proposition covers high priority infrastructure improvements across all four school buildings and campuses in the district, including roofs, boilers, paving repairs, replacing of the existing synthetic turf field at the high school, and replacement of the existing track and installation of a new synthetic turf field within it.

The project also features a security vestibule expansion and increased parking at Brewster High. At C.V. Starr Intermediate School, a new cafetorium, as well as the renovation of the existing cafeteria into new classroom spaces, are also planned.

School officials have stressed Proposition 1 would be “entirely tax neutral,” meaning it would not lead to an increase in school taxes, since it is anticipated the district would be reimbursed by New York State for approximately $31.3 million and the projects would be further offset by expiring debt and funds “on-hand” earmarked for capital improvements. The remaining portion would be funded through the issuance of a tax-exempt serial bond to be repaid over 15 to 20 years.

Proposition 2, finalized at $23.1 million, was approved by a slimer margin of 639-557. It has an estimated tax impact of approximately $20 annually, or $1.65 per month, per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Included in Proposition 2 is the construction of an indoor field house and collegiate-style fitness center at Brewster High for use by interscholastic and youth sports programs, as well as the performing arts program, and other school and community groups in need of a spacious indoor facility.

The proposition also covers indoor renovations that would create space for a state-of-the-art STEAM lab, allowing for experiential career and technical opportunities for students interesting in learning a trade.

“I want to thank Brewster voters for supporting students by providing safe and state-of-the-art learning facilities as well as providing funds for critical improvements across the district,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laurie Bandlow.

Much of the proposed work stems from a state mandated facilities review that was conducted in 2021.

“The board is grateful to the community for its support of both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 of our capital improvement project for the district,” said Board of Education President Kerry Cunningham. “These enhancements will have significant and positive impacts on students and staff, and the community at large. We thank the community members and district staff who worked so diligently to put forward proposals that the community could support.”