Republicans Must Face Facts That Their Party Reeks of Authoritarianism

Those of us who are lifelong Republicans have to face the fact that the GOP is a relic of the past. Donald Trump Jr. said it best; the old Republican Party “no longer exists outside of the D.C. beltway…The move that happened today…that’s the final blow. People have to understand that America First, the MAGA movement is the new Republican Party. That is conservatism today.”

The move he is referring to is Trump installing his daughter-in-law and another loyalist as co-chairs of the Republican National Committee.

Putting family and friends into positions of power is one of the classic authoritarian strategies. How chilling that Trump admires Hungary’s 21st century-style dictator Victor Orbán? Trump praised Orbán during a visit: “This is the way it’s going to be, and that’s the end of it, right? He’s the boss…”

If you are a moderate, as Mike Lawler claims to be, you are impotent. The Republican Party of today is an anti-democracy party that finds no value in solving real problems such as the southern border crisis. Mike Lawler’s record shows he has overwhelmingly voted MAGA hoping not to be exiled. You are either loyal to Donald Trump or you will find your exit from the party one way or another. Everyone must vote on the most important issue today – democracy or autocracy.

Thank you.

Wendy Holtzman

Peekskill