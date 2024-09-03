Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Letters

Republicans for Harris Points to Solidarity Against Authoritarian Threat

Republicans for Harris – including dozens of former GOP governors, cabinet members and congressional representatives – is a powerful pro-democracy idea because it does not aim to convert one party to the beliefs and policies of the other. The goal is unity.

It’s simple. The former President refused to accept the results of our free and fair election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power by instigating an insurrection because his naive followers believed his incessant lie that the “election was stolen.” He did nothing to stop the violence for more than three hours. He wants to pardon the people who were found guilty of breaking laws on January 6. He even calls them hostages and political prisoners. He openly speaks of avenging his political adversaries, and disrespects and dehumanizes these adversaries by using the words “enemies” and “vermin.”

It’s simple. Republicans for Harris enacts the idea of unity and solidarity in the face of an authoritarian threat. This is exactly why Congressman Lawler’s endorsement of Mr. Trump is so disturbing. I cannot understand why anyone would vote for these two men when the future of our democracy is in the ballot.

Wendy Holtzman
Peekskill

