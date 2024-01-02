Rep. Lawler’s Inability About to Summon Moral Leadership is Eye-Opening

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Having read the article last week about the interview with Congressman Mike Lawler (“Our In-Depth Sit-Down Interview with Congressman Mike Lawler”), I appreciated The Examiner’s persistence in getting him to finally speak on the record. As the article noted, Lawler is “an artful speaker, careful to avoid boxing himself in.”

However, his admission that he will support Trump if he is the GOP nominee for president, which is highly likely, is inexcusable, considering Trump’s recent comments echoing Adolf Hitler, as well as his previous unfounded attacks on women, veterans, immigrants, the Department of Justice, the military and numerous representatives, senators, governors and world leaders.

Lawler also remained silent about Trump’s pledge to eliminate Obamacare and punish women who receive illegal abortions, not to mention saying anything about Trump’s indictments in 91 felony counts in four criminal cases relating to his attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election and support of the bloody insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

However, when the issue of the importance of the moral leadership required from elected leaders was raised, Lawler deflected with a non sequitur about President Biden’s age.

The 2024 election will be crucial, and we need a member of Congress who can deliver tangible legislative results, not “messaging bills,” on the economy, healthcare, abortion, gun safety, voting rights and other policies that are congruent with the values of the majority of the residents of our congressional district. Accordingly, your readers may learn more whenever The Examiner interviews Lawler’s likely opponent, former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones.

Lloyd Trufelman

Katonah