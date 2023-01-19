Continuing Stepinac High School’s commitment to create tomorrow’s innovators, George Couros renowned Innovative Teaching, Learning and Leadership Consultant/Author/Speaker—spent a full day leading discussions and workshops for the 70 faculty members of the all-boys Catholic high school in White Plains last week.

Couros’ presentations were based on his acclaimed book, “The Innovator’s Mindset,” which makes a compelling case for educators to foster an innovative mindset in students by empowering them to wonder, explore and lead instead of simply getting through the curriculum.

During his Jan. 11 Keynote Address, Couros declared: “To be a good teacher, you need to be a good learner.”

The statement was one of several thought-provoking and inspiring insights that Couros shared with the audience. His presentation also coincided with the celebration of Stepinac’s 75h Anniversary Year, which is named The Year of Innovation.

Stepinac Principal Paul Carty noted that the Couros program was the latest significant innovation-themed professional development presentation by a noted educator. In November, Tony Wagner addressed the faculty via a one-hour Zoom presentation entitled Educating for the Innovation Era.

“As we begin a new year, George Couros continues the important conversation at Stepinac about the imperative need for educators to focus on ways to unleash the innovation potential of our students,” Carty said. “We will continue to draw on the best minds of academia to help assure Stepinac remains at the forefront of driving innovation in the classroom.”

