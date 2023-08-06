Renowned Doctor Kills Self, Baby in Somers Home

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New York State Police in Somers are investigating an apparent murder/suicide in the Granite Springs section of Somers where a mother killed her baby with a gun and then shot herself Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 7 a.m. Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, a renowned oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, entered the child’s room and committed the crime. Police said the scene was consistent with a murder/suicide.

According to the Mount Sinai Hospital website, Dr. Cascetta was an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She was an active investigator of breast cancer clinical trials and had a clinical focus that included the treatment of breast cancer, gynecologic cancer, sarcoma and gastrointestinal cancers.