Reigning Champ Yorktown, Runnerup Greeley Set for Class B Clash

Briarcliff, P’Ville Hope to Challenge in Class D

by Tony Pinciaro

The YORKTOWN girls’ lacrosse program has always been among the elite of Section 1, winning numerous Section 1 titles in this century. However, following the Cornhuskers’ title in 2017, they experienced a five-year dry spell. Well, that uncharacteristic break between championships ended last year thanks to Reileigh McEnroe and her teammates.

Yorktown returned to the top with a victory over Horace Greeley in the Section 1 Class B final.

“In the 2022 sectionals, we lost to John Jay-Cross River in the semifinals,” said McEnroe, who will attend the University of Maryland in September and also play lacrosse. “This was not how we wanted the season to end, but it was a good learning experience for the young team we were. This loss had motivated us to work hard during the off-season because we only had one goal in mind – win a section title.”

It was a feeling McEnroe and her teammates cherished and one they hope to duplicate this year. McEnroe, along with fellow seniors, Reese Bruno and Maggie Appelle, headline a veteran, returning core that did not allow itself to live on its laurels.

Instead, Yorktown was determined to work harder than it did during the previous offseason in order to collectively raise its game to the next level in 2024.

“Winning the section title meant everything to us,” McEnroe said. “Being back on top not only validated our efforts but also filled us with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Winning this title showed that our dedication, hard work and teamwork had paid off.

“Being section champions was a huge motivator for our team this off-season. It reminded us that we needed to continuously put in the work to improve ourselves individually, and as a team. In this offseason our goals were to push our limits and to refine our skills so that we can come back even stronger this season. The title of sectional champions fueled our drive to work harder, set higher goals, strive for excellence and hopefully win another section title this year.”

McEnroe, along with fellow defender Bruno, (who will play at Binghamton) and Appelle (who will play at Scranton) in goal will make scoring opportunities very difficult for opponents.

The offense is fueled by Iona-commit and junior Brie Gaccino, who scored 62 goals last year. Gaccino also led the varsity field hockey team in scoring last fall. Junior Anne Cunneen (29 goals last year) and freshman Ava Cunneen return to the midfield. McEnroe and the Cunneens are cousins.

This core group, along with an influx of varsity newcomers has McEnroe excited about the season.

“With the varsity newcomers, I was very impressed with how coachable and athletic some of them are,” McEnroe said. “So far, they have brought fresh energy and enthusiasm to the team. I am also very impressed by the returning veterans as they have shown great leadership and work ethic.

“Overall, seeing the commitment and potential of both returning players and newcomers gives me a good feeling about the upcoming season.”

Third-year Yorktown Coach Heather Raniolo is on the same page with her players. She has challenged her team with a difficult schedule to prepare them for sectionals.

“Our goal is to win the section and advance through regionals and make it to states,” Raniolo said. “We have a hard schedule, but feel that it will help us grow and prepare us to meet our goals.”

Yorktown begins the season at 2023 Class D state-finalist Bronxville, Tuesday, before playing Scarsdale in its home-opener, Thursday.

The Cornhuskers will host Horace Greeley (4/2). Two weeks later, Yorktown has a grueling five-game stretch beginning with South Side (L.I.), 4/18, then at Wilton (Ct.), 4/20, and at Somers, 4/25. Yorktown hosts Shaker (Section 2), 4/25, and John Jay-Cross River, 4/27.

BREWSTER BEARS

Coach: Kristen Ohberg (3rd year)

2023 record: 9-7

2023 sectional result: Lost to Tappan Zee in the first round.

Top returnee: Lindsay Smith, So., G (2023: 146 saves)

Key newcomer: Olivia Saccomanno, Seventh-grade, A/M.

Strengths: The diversity that our players bring on the field will help us continue to grow and see success this season. They communicate well with each other and each individual contributes a unique set of skills, IQ and experiences.We have a lot of speed throughout the midfield this year and have a vet defense that will help contribute greatly to our success this year.

Coach’s season outlook: I am very excited for the 2024 season. We are a very different team from last year with lots of room for growth. The rise in overall team skill level and game IQ within the short time we have had with each other is an exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to seeing this translate to a successful season. Each player has put in hard work in the off season and we look forward to exploring the potential we have this season.

Noteworthy: 2020 graduate Danielle Heintz is a senior and goalie on the University of Colorado women’s lacrosse team. … Ohberg is a Brewster alumnus and former player. She also played lacrosse at Cortland.

BRIARCLIFF BEARS

Coach: Dan Perito (5th year)

2023 record: 17-2

2023 sectional result: Lost in Class D Final to Bronxville.

Section favorite, in Class D: Bronxville

Top returnees: Adrianna Scanga, Sr., M; Nicky Einhorn, So., M/A; Lily Shafiroff, Sr., M/D.

Key newcomers: Abby Healy, Jr., A.

Strengths: Returning a core group of girls who are experienced and helped get our team to the finals last year.

Question marks, if any: We lost four starters to graduation, so replacing them and finding new roles for the returnees and newcomers early in the season.

Coach’s season outlook: We want to continue to build on the recent success of our program the past few seasons.

BYRAM HILLS BOBCATS

Coach: Kristin Sheeley (2nd year)

2023 record: 11-6

2023 sectional result: Lost to Nyack.

Section favorite, in your class: Nyack.

Top returnees: Anastasia Byrnes, Sr., M (Five-varsity player, 246 varsity goals, All-Section); Marlee Fisher, Sr.; Jordyn Wolf, Jr.; Keira Eckhardt, Jr.; Ariella Molina, Jr..

Strengths: Attack; I think one of our strengths is how young we are. This group will be playing together for a while and will be able to grow together.

Coach’s season outlook: I think we are going to have a good, fun, year. We are excited about this team and seeing what they can do. We have a bunch of young girls that are eager to learn and play.

Noteworthy: Byrnes will attend American University in September and also play lacrosse. Byrnes has a chance to reach 300 varsity goals.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: Kerry Hackert (17th year)

2023 record: 5-11

Top returnees: Cat Tonchuck, Sr., G; Julia Lisi, Sr., M; Faith Mahosky, Sr., A; Kaiyla Gard, Sr., M.

Key newcomers: Jorja Tompuri, Jr., M; Taylor Lotz, Jr., D; Violet DeLuca, So., M.

Strengths: Returning experience.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We are very excited for this season since we have 13 returners.

Noteworthy: Hackert started the girls’ lacrosse program 17 years ago. … Tonchuck (Cortland), Lisi (Pace), Mahoskey (Kutztown) and Gard (Fairleigh Dickinson) will be playing in college. … Tonchuck is closing in on 400 varsity saves and Lisi is coming up on 100 draw controls.

CROTON TIGERS

Coach: Ryan Callahan (6th year)

2023 record: 9-9

2023 sectional result: Lost to Briarcliff in a quarterfinal.

League: Class D, League H

Section favorite, in your class: Bronxville

Top returnees: Taylor Aronstam, Sr., A (2023: 16 goals, 16 assists); Lucia Thoreson, Sr., M (2023: 31 goals, 20 assists); Victoria Finn, Jr., A (2023: 30 goals, 11 assists).

Key newcomers: Katelyn Quinlan, Fr., M/D; Charlotte Aronstam, Eighth-grade, M/A; Lila Schmidt, Fr., M/A; Demtra Sofos, Eighth-grade, M/A; Nika Schmidt, So., G.

Strengths: Program numbers, with a huge increase in participation on the JV and Varsity teams. This continues to help both the offensive and defensive side of the field. In looking at the team this year, we have many skilled players with a full returning defense.

Question marks, if any: Team play with having a younger lineup this year, we are excited to see how this team develops and plays against Varsity Level competition.

Coach’s season outlook: We are very excited for the upcoming season and the program in general. With close to 50 kids trying out for Varsity and JV this year, it’s provided a lot of excitement. The last several seasons have been successful (45-23 with multiple playoff wins and a league championship), that we are looking to finish in the Top 5 this year in the class and to challenge for a league championship. We are excited about the youth of the team and the continued leadership of our returning players.

Noteworthy: Thoreson, who started her career on defense, is 49 goals from 100. … Croton opened the season Monday against Ossining. … Croton hosts Pawling under the lights (5/2).

FOX LANE FOXES

Coach: Jaime Williams (3rd year, 14th overall)

2023 record: 9-8

2023 sectional result: Lost to Ursuline in a quarterfinal.

Top returnees: Zoe Stonecipher, Jr., A (2023: 57 goals, 25 assists, 79 draw controls, two-time All-Section); Michaela Kaltsas, So., A (2023: 51 goals, 9 assists); Cora Moore, So., M (2023: 30 goals, 7 assists, 68 draw controls); Sophie Abt, Jr., D; Sophia Bueti, Jr., D.

Key newcomer: Dylan New, Fr., M.

Strengths: Nine returning starters; multiple scoring options; defense.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We have a lot of talent and great athletes. Our goal is to truly trust the process with the roles players will have this season. We must be a disciplined team and play together. We have depth with our younger players who have been very confident coming into the season.

Noteworthy: Stonecipher has verbally committed to Stony Brook. … Fox Lane has Shenendehowa (Section 2) and Bay Shore (Section 11) on its schedule as well as rivalry games with Horace Greeley and John Jay-Cross River.

HALDANE BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Mary Callaghan (1st year)

2023 record: 10-7

2023 sectional result: Lost in a Class D first-round game.

League: G – Blind Brook, Edgemont, Haldane, Keio, Rye Neck, Valhalla, Tuckahoe.

Top returnees: Ellen O’Hara, Sr., M; Kayla Ruggiero, So., M/A; Sami Thomas, So., M/A; Micah Morales, Jr., D/M; Martha McBride, Jr., M; Josie Foley-Hedlund, Jr., D/M.

Key newcomers: Scotia Hartford, Jr., D/M; Miley Pena-Rider, So., M/A; Vivian Eannacony, So., G.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We graduated eight seniors last year and gained eight freshmen, as well as two sophomores, one junior, and one senior this year. I think our returning players are going to step up and lead the newcomers through a challenging schedule this season. We have some great talent up and down the field, as well as ambition. This group of girls has already shown me that they are focusing this season- they’ve put in work during the off-season and are ramping it up now that we’ve kicked things off. There are individual and team goals this season, but we also want to focus on growing and strengthening our lacrosse program as a whole at Haldane and in our local community.

HEN HUD SAILORS

Coach: Robert Porter (1st year)

2023 record: 11-7

2023 sectional result: Lost to Somers in a quarterfinal.

Top returnees: Paige Montgomery, Jr., A (2023: 59 goals, 29 assists, 29 draw controls, All-Section); Kayla McCarthy, Jr., A (2023: 31 goals, 21 assists, All League; Lexi Robinson, Sr., D (All-Section); Caitlin Pignataro, Jr. M/D (2023: 14 goals, All-League); Gianna Gagliardi, Jr., M/D; Rowan Dapson, Sr., D; Carleigh Ortiz, Fr., M/A.

Key newcomers: Emily Hunt, G; Mia Dietz, G.

Coaches season outlook: We lost quite a bit of talent, grit, and leadership in our 2023 Class. We have great young talent who has been working hard in the offseason and can help us fill some of these voids. Our defense, led by Lexi Robinson, is extremely athletic and gritty. Rowan Dapson (an All-State Field Hockey Player) will help keep the intensity up on the defensive end of the field. Coupled with Sydney Willkehr (Jr) and Marlee Picarello (So), I expect our defense to be a strong point that helps defend our new goalkeepers and limits shot opportunities.

Offensively, we return some of the top attackers in the Section. Kayla McCarthy is poised to have a breakout year. Paige Montgomery also looks to significantly impact the draw circle and the offensive set this year. In addition to these young ladies, our other offensive players are dangerous and can cause defenses a lot of problems. 9th Grader Carleigh Ortiz sprinkled in with the two juniors will be fun to watch. Gianna Gagliardi and Caitlin Pignataro add experience and grit to this group and, at any time, can be highly lethal in the offense.

Noteworthy: Porter has been coaching in the program for nine years. His daughters, Mackenzie (first) and Madison, have been the varsity goalies the past nine years. Madison, a 2023 All-American, is playing at Eastern Michigan. Fellow ‘23 graduates Caroline Clark (Mount Olive University) and Katherine Couch (Meredith University) are also playing in college. … McCarthy has verbally committed to Long Island University. … Porter will be assisted by Kelsey Pell and Bridget Sickles.

HORACE GREELEY QUAKERS

Coach: Margaret Sharp (3rd year)

2023 record: 15-4

2023 sectional result: Lost in the Class B Final to Yorktown, 15-12.

Top returning players: Bae Bounds, Sr., M (2023: 44 goals, 12 assists, All-Section); Rowan Edson, Jr., M (2023: 33 goals, 15 assists, All-Section second team); Taylor Rice, Sr., A (2023: 24 goals, 24 assists, All-League); Logan Skuro, Sr., A (2023: 24 goals, 32 assists, All-Section second team); Tatum Walsh, Sr., G.

Strengths: Strong, balanced attack; defense, led by Walsh.

Coach’s outlook on the season: We are looking forward to playing tough competition and building upon the success we had last season.

Noteworthy: Bounds will attend Brown and also play lacrosse and Skuro will attend Vassar and also play lacrosse. Edson has verbally committed to Colorado.

LAKELAND/PANAS REBELS

Coach: Chrissy Hart (3rd year)

Section favorite, in your class: John Jay-Cross River.

Top returnees: Brooke Pizzarello, So., M (2023 stats: 58 goals); Lilly Whippo, Jr., D; Clare Warren, Sr., MF; Isabel Kocaj, Sr., M; Kaitlyn Wilkowski, Sr., A (2023: team-leader in assists); Katelyn Kuney So., A/D.

Strengths: We are playing a lot of good games this year. This will help us build our game and teamwork before the section tournament. Our leadership comes from seniors and juniors who lead by example.

Coach’s season outlook: I’m looking forward to being back on the field after watching on (and cheering at) Local Live from my maternity leave. I know Coach Leah DiSisto and Marissa DiSisto worked really hard last year and the girls really benefited from having them. Some of these seniors I’ve coached for three and four years, so I’m excited to see how their senior year season unfolds. They are a great group of young ladies. The coaches have confidence in the team this year to go out each day and get better than the day before. We want to go out and compete each day. The goals I have for this season is to maximize the teamwork players and fans see on our field.

Noteworthy: Hart returns after being out on maternity leave last spring. … Marissa DiSisto is the new Lakeland/Panas Junior Varsity GLAX coach. DiSisto played lacrosse for former Lakeland/Panas coach Sharon Sarsen.

MAHOPAC WOLF PAC

Coach: Amanda Frederick (1st year)

2023 record: 7-11

2023 sectional result: Loss in a quarterfinal to sectional finalist Horace Greeley.

Section favorite, in your class: Ursuline

Top returnees: Juliana Mangione, Sr., M (2023: 44 goals, nine assists, four-year starter, 68 grounds balls, All-Section Honorable Mention); Adrianna Pranzo, Sr., M (three-year starter, 2023: 50 ground balls); Ashley Koch, So., M (2023: 29 goals, 6 assists); Amanda Carey, So., G.

Key newcomers: Gianna Cirelli, So., M; Gianna DeVito, Fr., A; Shay Massett, Fr., M.

Strengths: Depth and talent in the midfield; team speed.

Question marks, if any: We lost a lot of key defenders that graduated, so that’s a rebuilding area for us, but we are ready to rebuild and be better than ever.

Coach’s season outlook: I want a better record and more team chemistry this year. I want the section to remember Mahopac girls’ lacrosse as a tough opponent. We fell out of our element last year and had a hard time getting back on track. We have a really special group of girls this year and I’m excited to watch them be extremely successful. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Noteworthy: Frederick was the Mahopac varsity assistant coach last year. Frederick played her high school lacrosse at Yorktown.

PLEASANTVILLE PANTHERS

Coach: Hannah Tiso (2nd year)

2023 record: 13-6

2023 sectional result: Lost to Bronxville in a Class D semifinal.

League favorite: Briarcliff

Section favorite, in your class: Bronxville (2023 State Finalists).

Top returnees: Erin Drillock, Sr., A (2023: 48 goals, 22 assists, All-Section); Faith Brown, Fr., M (2023: 61 goals, 31 assists, 105 ground balls/draw controls, All-Section); Ciara McCarthy, Sr., G (2023: 119 saves, All-League); Rowan Capko, Sr., M (All-League); Ella McCourtney, So., M (All-League); Ella Collins, So., A.

Key newcomers: Jessica Beck, Sr., M; Molly Baxter, Sr., M; Elenah Lavigne, Jr., D; Maddie Becerra, Eighth-grade, A; Juliana Karaqi, Eighth-grade, M.

Strengths: Our team this season is extremely athletic and fast. We are incredibly lucky to have players that can be placed in different positions on the field based on what we need for that specific opponent.

Coach’s season outlook: For the 2024 season, our goal is to build on the foundation from last season and continue to improve our skills, team ethics, and consistency. We aim to be a top contender in our league and make a run in the playoffs. Our focus is developing a strong connection on and off the field, which will translate into our team’s goals. We want to foster a positive team culture where all players have a role and can contribute to the team’s success.

Noteworthy: Beck and Baxter missed the 2023 season with injuries. … Becerra and Karaqi are coming off a basketball season in which they were integral members of Pleasantville’s Section 1 Class B finalists.

PUTNAM VALLEY TIGERS

Coach: Amanda Vasta (4th year)

Last Year’s Record: 4-12

Top returnees: Ava Harman, Sr., A; Taylor Rogers, Sr.; Angie Moreno Sosa, Sr., G; Kayla Francis, Sr., D; Mary Ava Carducci, Sr., A; Bella Colletti, Fr., M; Ella Wendol, Fr., M; Lily Cottrell, Fr., M.

Key newcomers: Leah Harman, So., D; Summer Scrocca, Fr., M; Lilly Johnson, So., A.

Coach’s season outlook: I am eager to work with our dedicated seniors for another season to build a cohesive team. This will mark the second year on varsity for our freshmen – Ella Wendol, Bella Colletti, and Lily Cottrell – and I am excited to witness their growth and improvement. Our seniors, Ava Harman and Taylor Rogers, help cultivate a motivated team along with Angie Moreno Sosa, who has helped up in goal significantly over the years, well over 200 goals. Our other seniors, Kayla Francis who holds it down on defense, along with Mary Ava Carducci on attack. I am looking forward to another great season with even more strength and power.

SOMERS TUSKERS

Coach: Deb Daly (5th year)

2023 sectional result: Lost to John Jay-Cross River in the Class C final.

Section favorite, in your class: John Jay-Cross River.

Top returnees: Campbell Sternberg, Sr., G; Molly Fink, Sr., A (2023: Academic All-American); Sydney Ingraham, Jr., M; Mia Parisi, Sr., A (four-year varsity player, captain); Marrissa Grippo, Sr., D; Ella Lassen, Sr., D.

Key newcomers: Caitlin Mayfield, Fr., M; Kate Barton, Fr., M; Mia Paulmeno, So., M; Emma Montelone, Jr., D.

Strengths: Positive leaders; team camaraderie and unity.

Coach’s season outlook: Our goal this year is to take each game one at a time, learn from it and move towards improving. We want to be a better team at the end of the season than when we started on March 11th. Team chemistry and trust will be our biggest accomplishment. Playing for each other instead of ourselves.

Noteworthy: Molly Fink will attend Holy Cross in September and also play lacrosse. … Ingraham has verbally committed to Notre Dame. … 2023 graduate Teagan Ryan is playing lacrosse at the University of Colorado.

VALHALLA VIKINGS

Coach: Chris Doerr (6th year)

2023 record: 4-12

Top returnees: Juliana Conley, Jr., M; Isabella Cardozo, Sr., G.

Key newcomers: Gabriella Hendrickson, So., M; Elisha Jenkins, So., M.

Strengths: We are a well-balanced team from end to end. Many of our players have been playing for a while and hold experience in all positions of the team.

Coach’s season outlook: Last year we graduated nine seniors. This year our young players will have big shoes to fill. However, I am confident that this group of girls can rise to the challenge. Our team goal is to clinch a playoff spot and go above 500 on the season.

ANDY JACOBS/RAY GALLAGHER/DAVID TABER/MATT TURRI PHOTOS