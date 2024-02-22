Regeneron Salutes 26 Westchester Science Talent Search Scholars

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Regeneron recognized the accomplishments of 26 Westchester high school students last week who were named among the 300 scholars from across the nation and abroad in its annual Science Talent Search.

The students, along with parents, teachers and dignitaries, came from 14 high schools. Ossining High School had the most scholars among the Westchester contingent as five students had been named in January, including Thomas Cong, one of two national finalists from the county. Byram Hills High School had four finalists last week.

The other finalist from Westchester was Christopher Zorn from Irvington High School.

Students were addressed by George D. Yancopoulos, the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer at Regeneron, who has helped pilot the company into a world powerhouse, recalled his high school days at the Bronx High School of Science about 50 years ago. It was one of the only schools in New York City that produced scholars for the competition, which back then had different sponsorship.

Co-founder Leonard Schleifer is also a Science Talent Search alum, said Christina Chan, Regeneron’s senior vice president, corporate affairs.

Yancopoulos said many people at Regeneron, one of the most influential pharmaceutical companies in the world, and their colleagues around the globe are at the forefront of discovery that will only become more important with the threats of climate change and the diseases that will create.

“If you guys are Regeneron scholars in the Science Talent Search, it means you guys have amazing talent and ability and you guys can do amazing things,” Yancopoulos said during the ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Tarrytown. “Many of us at Regeneron are a product of these amazing types of programs.

“That’s the major message that I have for you guys. It’s a very, very prestigious thing to have this ability. I think it comes with great responsibility now. All of us here at Regeneron recognize this is where we come from.”

Yancoopoulos lauded the teachers and parents of the students for helping to inspire them and help them achieve great things.

This year, there were 2,162 entrants from high schools in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 10 foreign countries, the most interest generated since 1969.

The 300 scholars were chosen based on their research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists. They originate form 196 American and international high schools and homeschools in 36 states and China.

During the ceremony, county legislator introduced the scholars from their district.

This year’s finalists are competing for more than $1.8 million in prize money, with $250,000 going to the winner. The finalists will be headed to Washington on Sunday, Mar. 10

For a full list of the 300 scholars, visit https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2024-scholars/