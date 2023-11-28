Refuting Remarks on My Tenure on Mt. Pleasant Town Board

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Last Monday night was the second voting rights hearing at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, and I seemed to be taking up a lot of space in several residents’ heads. It was said numerous times that while I was on the Town Board I never seemed to care about Sleepy Hollow.
To refute this:
1. I attended Sleepy Hollow High School.
2. While serving on the Mount Pleasant Town Board, I personally invited the Metro Award-winning Sleepy Hollow High School cast of “Hello Dolly” to a board meeting to receive a proclamation congratulating them and to tell them how proud Mount Pleasant was. I was also the only Mount Pleasant Town Board member to attend the Sleepy Hollow Culture Fair and to welcome the attendees in both English and Spanish.
I was the only Town Board member to attend the anniversary of J.P. Doyle’s in Sleepy Hollow and to congratulate them on behalf of Mount Pleasant and I met personally with then-Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to discuss ensuring that the former GM property, now Edge-on-Hudson, remain on the tax rolls.
3. Furthermore, the residents seemed surprised to hear that I grew up in Mexico City, moving to the Pocantico Hills School District when I was 12 years old. Thus, I am fluent in Spanish.
You can watch the video for yourself at www.mtpleasantny.com. I’m mentioned by residents at least three times!

Francesca Hagadus-McHale
Pleasantville

