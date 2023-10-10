Recent Column Ignores Stellar Record of Mt. Kisco’s Democratic Candidates

A recent column in The Examiner claimed that Lisa Abzun accused Tom Luzio of involvement in the alleged forging of signatures in his petitions for the Mount Kisco Democratic mayoral primary. (“Luzio Was Never Suspected of Involvement in Mt. Kisco Forged Petition Allegation,” September 26-October 2)

Judith Sage, the author, also accused people collecting signatures for Lisa as acting improperly. During the collection period, those of us who collected signatures all emphasized that this was for the Democratic primary, and that signing did not mean you had to vote for Lisa in the primary or vote for her (or any other Democrat) in the November election. The petitions were for the Democratic primary.

The candidates running in the primary were Democrats, and it was appropriate to call them Democrats. After the collection phase and the forgeries were discovered, Lisa and others always said that there was no evidence that Tom or that the rest of the people collecting signatures for him did anything unlawful. We were adamant on this issue. At one point, Tom was quoted as saying that the forgeries were not determined to “be a thing” despite people having signed affidavits affirming that these were not their signatures.

However, when we were asked, we did not mention Tom’s indifference and we said that we did not believe candidate Tom did anything unlawful. (Note: There have been indictments for the forgeries.)

Lisa, Jean Farber and Karine Patino and their supporters are trying to move beyond the issues of the past and actually address issues relevant to Mount Kisco residents. Those supporting them know that they are concerned with Mount Kisco now. The team is focused on vital issues such as pedestrian safety, maintenance of village property, reliable cellular service and fiscal responsibility. They will not “kick problems down the road,” but, as they have always done, listen, learn and get to work.

People judge Lisa, Jean and Karine based on their longtime volunteer activity and their work on the Village Board. This is why Lisa won the Democratic primary. Lisa, Jean and Karine, along with current Mayor Gina Picinich, have excellent working relationships with our elected officials as well as state and county staff members, and these relationships have been critical for making progress on matters such as street repair and for bringing grants to the village.

Their actions and talents earned endorsements from Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Ken Jenkins, deputy county executive; state Sen. Peter Harckham; Assemblyman Chris Burdick; and County Legislator Erika Pierce. Ms. Sage may be suggesting that we “never consider voting” for these people, who have served all of us in Mount Kisco and Westchester County very well. Instead, Ms. Sage says she is voting for a team that dwells and stirs up fictional crises but has not indicated any ideas for the future and includes one person who claims the 2020 presidential election was not valid.

Lisa, Jean and Karine are firmly connected to the village’s economically diverse, multicultural and multigenerational community. They believe that government service requires seeking ways to bring people together and using established procedures and enhancing communication channels to produce solutions to complex problems.

Lisa Abzun, Jean Farber and Katrine Patiño deserve our vote.

Jeanine Meyer

District Leader, Mount Kisco Democratic Committee

Mount Kisco