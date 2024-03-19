Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Raymond Baker of Somers, 64, passed away suddenly on Mar. 10.

He was a beloved father, husband and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was married to his adoring wife, Ann Baker, for 30 years.

Raymond was born on June 1, 1959, in Bridgeport, Conn. to Raymond and Mildred (Godfrey) Baker. He was a firefighter for the Hartsdale Fire Department for 32 years. He also volunteered for the Somers Fire Department for 10 years, where he served as chief of the department in 2014.

He also volunteered for the Golden’s Bridge Fire Department since 2015, and was serving as deputy chief. Throughout his career and volunteer service, he was known for his hard work, dedication and passion for helping others.

In his free time, besides his love for firefighting, Raymond enjoyed model trains, hunting, fishing and firearms collection. He was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others. In addition, he was an active member of his community and always volunteered to help anyone who needed it.

Raymond leaves behind his loving wife, Ann; his children, Raymond (Laura) and Ryan (Julianna); his brother-in-law, Jay Duggan; sisters-in-law Mary King (Brian), Rita Dunnings (Tom) and Maureen Athens (Rich); nephews Kenny Dunnings (Sam), Jason Duggan (Amanda) and Bryan Duggan (Annmarie); nieces Teresa Goldstein (Dave), Caitlin Dunnings, Alyssa Duggan, Lexi Athens and Kalieghanne Athens; and six great-nieces and great-nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his mother, Mildred, his father, Raymond, his sister, Louise, and brother-in-law Billy Duggan.

More than anything, Raymond was a devoted father. He loved spending time with his firehouse family. He was always there to offer guidance, support and encouragement, no matter what challenges he faced. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Visitation for family and friends will be held this Friday, Mar. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc., located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. The funeral will be on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 95 Plum Brook in Somers.

Fire department services will be at 7 p.m. on Mar. 22 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home with full-dress uniform.

Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Golden’s Bridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 127, Golden’s Bridge N.Y. 10526 or at

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=jJFOi8otBNoek9Np3kEKIsGu0qSltP8wwgEbsS0DN6eNxLhyYiqNEx7VmaRm9wkQk91Ev4ieZ6GLyqDv or to Support Connection at

https://supportconnection.networkforgood.com/projects/153922-main-giving-page.