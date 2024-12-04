Questions Remain Over Resignation of Longtime Ossining Hoops Coach

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Questions over the recent resignation of longtime Ossining High School boys’ basketball coach Mike Casey remain unanswered.

Casey, who has worked in the district for 25 years, including as a Dean of Students at Ossining High School, resigned from his position in the basketball program in a Nov. 15 letter to district officials, prior to the start of tryouts for the upcoming season.

Casey’s resignation was issued a few weeks after five student athletes spoke at an Oct. 23 Board of Education meeting suggesting the boys varsity team needed a new leader.

“He’s just not doing enough for us,” senior Donte Williams said of Casey. “We just need a coach with more energy who comes with the same intensity that we come with in order to win.”

“It’s time for a change,” another player said. “We just need a better fit for us.”

The issue was mentioned again by speakers during the Board of Education’s Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 meetings.

At the Nov. 20 meeting at Anne Dorner Middle School, about 75 educators, coaches and former players came out in force to support Casey.

“Our head basketball coach is an exceptional leader, a role model on and off the court,” said a parent volunteer in the program since 2012.

Another speaker was Casey’s wife, Michelle, who has worked in the district for the last 20 years. She criticized district officials for not even acknowledging her husband’s resignation letter.

“Saying thank you doesn’t cost anything,” she said. “Coaching is a tireless job driven by passion, love and compassion. He is one of Ossining’s finest and truly embodies Ossining PRIDE.”

She accused the board of allowing “public slander” of her husband and maintained the “emotional distress” in recent weeks “has been at times debilitating.”

When asked to confirm reports that Mike Casey stepped down because of a lack of support from administration and/or complaints from parents, Chris Herrera, Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics, responded simply in an email, “As per our Board Policy, we do not comment on personnel matters.”

Similarly, when contacted by Examiner Media, Mike Casey responded, “I’m sorry, at this time I will not be commenting on this situation. Thank you for understanding.”