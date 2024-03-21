Thursday, March 21, 2024
P’ville Rotary Returns With Popular Hudson Valley Fermented on Saturday

Martin Wilbur

If you love sampling some great beer, wine and spirits, you might want to check out Hudson Valley Fermented this weekend.

For the first time in five years, the Pleasantville Rotary Club has returned the annual event to full strength, taking back its customary March spot on the calendar. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, held virtually in 2021 and scheduled for June as a partially inside and outside event the past two years.

On Saturday afternoon at Pace University’s Kessel Student Center, the public will be able to try more than 50 wines and 20 beers, along with products from a half-dozen distilleries from throughout the region. There will also be at least 10 restaurants and food vendors represented.

“We have something for everybody, from food to wine to beer to spirits to live music,” said Pleasantville Rotarian Henry Leyva, the co-event chair. “It’s a great afternoon.”

Best of all, the money raised from Fermented is donated to various local, national and even international charities and nonprofit organizations.

Since 2017, the event has raised a combined $150,000, Leyva said. But just before the pandemic it generated about $45,000 in 2019.

“It’s really a great value for what you’re getting,” Leyva said. “Not only is the money going to great causes but you have three hours or four hours of the best beer and wine and spirits you’re going to taste really delicious food. The restaurants really go all out to send great samples of their menu.”

The local band the Station Agents will be performing.

Tickets cost $75 for general admission that allows visitors inside from 1 to 4 p.m. VIP tickets are $100 and grants admittance at noon. There will be a shuttle bus from Memorial Plaza to the campus. There will also be parking on site.

To buy tickets and for a full list of the vendors who will be attending, visit www.hvfermented.com.

 

 

