P’ville Ready to Rock for Saturday’s 14th Annual Music Festival

The performers and vendors are set and a small army of volunteers are ready to be mobilized. Now all that’s needed for this Saturday’s Pleasantville Music Festival is for the weather to cooperate.

For the 14th consecutive year, the gates at Parkway Field will swing open for the village- run festival welcoming not only music fans but those that want to be part of a fantastic day with friends and neighbors.

Regardless of one’s taste in music, almost any attendee will find something that they’ll like about the festival, from the 18 bands that are performing on three stages, to the vendors to soaking in some sunshine (hopefully).

“This day we feel there is something for everyone,” said Pleasantville Music Festival Executive Producer Bruce Figler. “With the talent we have we’re confident about that.”

This year’s headliner is the ‘80s British rock band The Psychedelic Furs, most noted for the title song from the 1986 film “Pretty in Pink” and the hit “Love My Way.”

But there will also be Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Robert Randolph & The Family Band, country-rock band Cracker and Brooklyn-based folk band The Lone Bellow as part of the lineup that will precede The Psychedelic Furs on the Main Stage. That doesn’t include a wide-range of ultra-talented local and Hudson Valley-based performers on the Party Stage and Chill Tent Stage.

Figler said organizers regularly receive great suggestions from the public but each year when it comes time to settling on a lineup, many bands have been booked. The hope is to catch a band that has a break in its touring schedule or happens to have that date open and is in the area, he said.

Finding the right mix of talent within the village’s budget is always a challenge. Mayor Peter Scherer said the financially successful festivals allows the village to put away money into a self-insurance fund should one year’s event get washed out. It costs the village between $100,000 and $200,000 each year, with the bills trending toward upper end of that range, he said.

Beyond the music, making the festival a family event is one of the charms. Behind the bleachers there are activities for children. This year, Figler said, there will be an even wider selection – about 35 in all – of food vendors and nonprofit organizations and merchants selling jewelry, clothing and crafts.

That doesn’t include the Beer and Wine Garden that will feature Captain Lawrence craft beer, cider and Pleasantville’s own Prospero wines. They will be joined by Walter’s Hot Dogs and George’s Souvlaki.

Scherer said Pleasantville the festival attracts visitors from throughout the metropolitan area that has lasting effects well beyond the nine hours of music.

“It’s a one-day pop-up event that has 12 months of benefits to us,” Scherer said. “I would say all year long hardly a week goes by without somebody commenting or asking me a question about the music festival as one of the points of distribution they know about Pleasantville.”

Figler said advance ticket sales have been comparable to last year, the largest turnout in the festival’s history drawing well in excess of 5,000 fans. In prior years when the forecast has been promising the last few days before the festival, there is a spike in late ticket sales, he said. (The five-day forecast, according to weather.com and News 12, calls for sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s.)

The large roster of volunteers and village DPW, police and staff make the festival a success every year.

“It always seems to me it’s one of those days, which we have a lot of, when a small, a really small place offers a really big thing,” he said. “It pleases me to no end to see it prosper in Year 14.”

Gates for the Pleasantville Music Festival open at 11 a.m. The music starts at noon. Advance sales tickets through Friday can be purchased at the village’s recreation office outside Parkway Field from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket can also be bought online. Prices through Friday are $50 for adults and $30 for students (12 to 21) and seniors (65 and up). On Saturday, the prices are $60 for adults and $35 for students and seniors. Children 12 years old and under are free when accompanied by a ticket-carrying adult.

For more information, including the complete schedule, visit www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.