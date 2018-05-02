P’ville Man Pleads Guilty for Spying on Nanny in Bathroom

A former CNBC director who spied on his live-in teenage nanny at his Pleasantville home pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court Monday to second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Daniel Switzen, 44, will be sentenced on Aug. 21 after he admitted to placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of his home last November to capture his girl and her friends on video. Switzen could face one-and-a-half to four years in state prison for the Class E felony charge.

The married father of two will be required to register as a sex offender upon completion of his sentence, according to the Westchester County district attorney’s office.

Switzen was arrested Nov. 14 after his 18-year-old nanny and a pair of her friends, who were also 18, discovered the camera inside a tissue box in a bathroom at his Anne Place home.

“He intentionally installed a video recording device to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing or the sexual or other intimate parts of such person at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without such person’s knowledge or consent,” the criminal complaint stated.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Servino of the Sex Crimes Bureau prosecuted the case.