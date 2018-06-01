PV Town Board Approves Lease with Cell Tower Company

A proposed cell tower in Putnam Valley passed through its first hurdle last week when the town board approved a lease agreement that could lead to the construction of a monopole on town property.

In a 3-1 vote during its May 23 meeting, the Putnam Valley town board approved a lease that could land a roughly 160- foot cell tower near the highway garage at town hall on the back of the property. The tower, which would still need approvals from the zoning board of appeals and planning board in town, is being put forward by Homeland Towers.

The town could receive $24,000 yearly from Homeland Towers if the project becomes a reality and the money would go toward the highway department.

Councilman Louie Luongo recused himself from the vote because he is part of the fire department, which could benefit from the tower because of improved EMS communication. Councilwoman Wendy Whetsel was the sole no vote.

The agreement between the town and Homeland Towers would be null and void if the tower isn’t approved by the ZBA or planning board.

Supervisor Sam Oliverio, who voted for the lease agreement, said the location at town hall is the best choice going forward. A cell tower had previously been proposed at town park near the senior center, but Oliverio was against that site.