PV Town Board Approves Lease with Cell Tower Company

A proposed cell tower in Putnam Valley passed through its first hurdle last week when the town board approved a lease agreement that could lead to the construction of a monopole on town property.
In a 3-1 vote during its May 23 meeting, the Putnam Valley town board approved a lease that could land a roughly 160- foot cell tower near the highway garage at town hall on the back of the property. The tower, which would still need approvals from the zoning board of appeals and planning board in town, is being put forward by Homeland Towers.
The town could receive $24,000 yearly from Homeland Towers if the project becomes a reality and the money would go toward the highway department.
Councilman Louie Luongo recused himself from the vote because he is part of the fire department, which could benefit from the tower because of improved EMS communication. Councilwoman Wendy Whetsel was the sole no vote.
The agreement between the town and Homeland Towers would be null and void if the tower isn’t approved by the ZBA or planning board.
Supervisor Sam Oliverio, who voted for the lease agreement, said the location at town hall is the best choice going forward. A cell tower had previously been proposed at town park near the senior center, but Oliverio was against that site.
In an interview, Oliverio said the proposed tower would have a spot reserved for EMS. In the past, Putnam County government wanted to place a tower in the town for stronger first responders’ communication, but then backed off after the town gave county officials trouble over the proposed town park site.
Homeland Towers workers think the site is suitable because it has height that reaches above the tree line, Oliverio said, stressing the tower could improve part of the town that has inadequate cell service. He was also skeptical if there are any real health risks associated with the tower.
The nearest home is about 400 feet away, he said. If the town didn’t find a potential spot for the cell tower, Oliverio feared a private citizen could offer up their property for the tower in a less acceptable spot.
“I feel it’s much more secure (at town hall),” Oliverio said. “I don’t want it constructed in someone’s backyard.”
Whetsel, the sole dissenter, said while she understands the need for strong cellular communication, she doesn’t like the location because it is too close to several houses in the area. Homeowners near the proposed tower told Whetsel they were concerned about the tower dropping their home values and potential health problems.
“I was just hoping that they would have taken the time to find another location that would have had certainly had less impact on the residents that live here,” Whetsel said.
Resident and planning board member Tom Carano, who spoke during the meeting, said he doesn’t think the lease agreement was properly vetted and believes the town has enough towers to serve residents already.
Resident Janice Lanza complained she would see a huge tower right in front of her home. Lanza, a real estate broker, claimed the tower would “destroy” the value of her home. She also thought the tower could cause cancer.
“Are you going to be accountable for the repercussions of this cell tower,” Lanza asked Oliverio. “How would you like this in your front yard.”
Resident Dawn Miller, who was choked up with emotion, said she was worried about her children’s health if the tower is built. She questioned studies that assert these towers don’t hurt people’s health.
Resident and local teacher Dorothy France said the town board sold out neighbors in the area near the proposed tower.
“This tower’s going to be in my backyard,” France said. “I sense this is a done deal.”