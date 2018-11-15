PV Student Ordered Home After Social Media Threat

A Putnam Valley High School student who wrote threatening messages on social media and was not allowed to attend classes today caused a stir when he got on a school bus en route for the campus this morning.

After the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told the parents of the student he could not attend school today, the student got on a bus anyway, but was detained by an assistant principal right away this morning, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fan Wills said. He is currently not attending classes, Wills said.

In a message to the community yesterday, Wills said the high school administration was told by a teacher he overheard “threatening comments” made by a student. The sheriff’s department was contacted and initiated an investigation, which included questioning the student’s parents. The sheriff’s office determined the student did not pose a threat to the district, Wills said.

Later that evening though, a concerning social media post was allegedly made by the same student and brought to the attention of the district administration, which again contacted the sheriff’s office. At that point, school officials decided they did not want the student on campus and when the sheriff’s investigators went to the home again, the parents were told not to send their child to school Thursday, Wills said.

One social media message that raised red flags was the following:

“F— Putnam valley and f— the police, 5 days after some sh– I said, two f– faces exaggerated it and a teacher overheard it and the school flipped sh–. Let’s keep a long story short, I had my house raided and my gun taken. Whoever f—ed up is going to have one hell of a problem tomorrow u made a big mistake buddy.”

In an interview, Wills said an “old shotgun” was removed from the home of the student Wednesday night. A sheriff’s spokeswomen had no knowledge of a weapon being taken from the home when contacted by The Putnam Examiner today.

No arrest has been made.

“This student never made any threat to use a weapon against the school,” Wills said. “The (social media) posts were questionable, that’s what was concerning.”

When the student was taken away by the assistant principal, he had no weapon on him, Wills stressed. He was taken to the principal’s office and his parents were called. Citing student privacy laws, Wills could not reveal any specific punishment, but stressed students are safe and the district is taking every precaution.

“The Putnam Valley School District takes the safety of all students and staff very seriously and recognizes the need to be transparent regarding incidents that may impact our school community,” Will stated Wednesday. “Thank you to parents and students who shared the social media via anonymous alerts. We will always act out of an abundance of caution to ensure all our students and staff are safe both inside and out of our buildings.”