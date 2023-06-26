Just Play Soccer Club 13U Falls in NY Champions Cup Final

Palumbo’s Just Play Soccer Club Nipped in 3-2 Loss to NY Soccer Club

By Jeremy Taber

The 13U Just Play Soccer Club (JPSC), which is part of the Joe Palumbo Soccer Academy in Putnam Valley, dominated their division in the North Atlantic Spring 2023 season and qualified for the NY Champions Cup final in the silver group.

Despite going down by two goals two different times in the game, JPSC’s U13 Girls Premier team fought back and challenged New York Soccer Club G10 Pre-Academy (NYSC) for the entirety of the game, despite losing 3-2 last Sunday at the Orangetown Soccer Complex in Orangeburg, NY.

The North Atlantic champions started very strong, keeping the ball in the opposition’s half. As NYSC grew into the game a little, JPSC’s defense was up to the challenge, keeping the opponent from creating goal-scoring chances.

About 15 minutes into the match, JPSC took a long shot that forced a great save out of the NYSC goalkeeper. As NYSC pressure started to increase, JPSC goalkeeper Ella Henderson from Cortlandt Manor made some fantastic saves but eventually, NYSC broke through.

As the second half started, JPSC found themselves down by two goals but never gave up. Just minutes after the halftime team talk, JPSC’s Kinsley Steinhiser also from Cortlandt Manor, excellently finished a one-on-one against the goalkeeper to halve the deficit. The goal came from a great counterattack after defending an NYSC corner kick.

With an emphasis on more energy and more forward runs from JPSC, the momentum of the game was starting to shift.

However, NYSC broke through the pressure and scored a third goal to re-establish the two-goal lead, but JPSC continued to fight. JPSC Goalkeeper Henderson made some more incredible saves to keep the Putnam Valley-based team in the match. As the clock kept ticking down, JPSC continued to search for their response.

With around 10 minutes left in the match, another Cortlandt Manor player, JPSC’s Karina Arraiano scored a great free kick from long range. The shot flew over the goalkeeper’s head and into the corner of the net.

With encouragement from the parents and supporters on the sideline, the JPSC players showed their determination and created a chance for an equalizer in the final minutes of the match.

Kariana Arriano had a great run toward the NYSC goal, but solid defending prevented her from scoring.

Although the Putnam Valley team could not win the Champions Cup Final, their amazing season cannot be forgotten.

JPSC Girls Premier U13 were division champions winning 6, drawing 1, and losing just 1 game over the course of their fine season.