Putnam Police Agencies to Crack Down on Super Bowl Drunk Drivers

Football fans planning to party Super Bowl weekend should think twice about getting behind the wheel if drinking will be involved and they will be traveling on Putnam County roadways.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann, and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced last week their agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 10, and ends on Mon., Feb. 13.

McConville stated Super Bowl weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving, so police will be out in force to try to prevent injuries and save lives from individuals who choose to be reckless.

Similar STOP-DWI efforts are used on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day.