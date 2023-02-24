Putnam Officials Oppose Proposed Cuts to Veterans’ Programs 

State and Putnam County officials gathered in Mahopac Friday to oppose proposed cuts to numerous veterans’ programs in Gov. Hochul’s 2023-24 budget.

The governor has proposed eliminating funding for 17 veterans’ programs that were added by the Legislature last year, totaling $2.6 million.

“A $227 billion budget, with billions of dollars in new funding, and the governor has proposed cutting millions of dollars that support our brave veterans and servicemembers. It is egregious that Gov. Hochul does not put veterans first,” remarked State Assemblyman Matt Slater (R/Yorktown), who recently signed onto letters to the governor from Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, chair of the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and Assemblyman Chris Burdick, both Democrats.

“If you talk to a lot of veterans, they will tell you that the services in our state are subpar, and that’s unacceptable. We not only reject the governor’s proposal, but we also need to do more for our valiant veterans,” Slater said.

Joining Slater at the Mahopac VFW were Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Megan Castellano and Marine Corps Veteran Jack Duncan from Guardian Revival, local veterans and veteran advocacy groups.

“There are a number of examples in Putnam County where our local veterans’ organizations could have benefitted from these types of programs and these dollars,” Byrne said.

“I’ve been working on veterans’ issues since 1985 and, every year, we have to go to Albany and Washington and beg for funding when we shouldn’t have to. We went and served our country. Why are we begging to be taken care of and helped? Some of us have regular wounds, some of us have hidden wounds. We shouldn’t have to beg for help, that has to change,” said Karl Rhode, Director of the Putnam County Veterans’ Service Agency.

Last week, a Putnam County veteran who served as an Army Ranger and suffers from PTSD was unable to access adequate mental and physical health care, despite pleading with health care providers that he was suicidal.

“This was a horrific situation that probably would’ve ended horribly had not everyone who intervened,” McConville said. “This veteran was denied services and treatment at a number of facilities. He was declared fine, however, he did not stop indicating that he was going to perform self-harm and harm to other individuals. You (veterans) deserve better, you’ve earned better, you should receive better.”