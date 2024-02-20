Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Putnam Legislature’s Treatment of Lone Democrat on Board is Disgraceful

I’m disappointed that the Putnam County Legislature in 2024 is barring Representative Nancy Montgomery from all committees, except the Budget and Finance Committee (to which all legislators belong). Representative Montgomery is the sole Democrat on the legislature at this time.

I expect federal politics to be divisive and rife with drama, but I hope for better at the local level, where the effects of legislative actions are immediate and impactful.

The Town Board in Southeast, where I live, has no Democrats at present, but it has in the past, and they were treated with respect. I expect no less from the county governing body. After all, government is least effective when it’s an echo chamber and most effective when all viewpoints are considered and explored. We need whatever help we can get.

I’m writing to bring this to the attention of Putnam readers of The Examiner in hopes that the legislators will reverse this regrettable decision.

Thank you!

Gail Carson Levine
Brewster (Town of Southeast)

